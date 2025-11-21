[LE] Kurzbericht zur Kundgebung vom 09.11.2025 im Gedenken an das Novemberpogrom 1938
Auch in diesem Jahr hatten wir für den 9. November zu einer antifaschistischen Kundgebung in Erinnerung an das Novemberpogrom 1938 aufgerufen. An der Kundgebung nahmen ca. 150 Leute teil. Eröffnet wurde die Kundgebung mit einem Redebeitrag von uns, der sich mit dem Novemberpogrom in Leipzig und dem Schicksal der Familie Joske beschäftigte. Der zweite Beitrag von disput kritisierte, dass die radikale Linke hinter einer antideutschen Kritik von Staat, Kapital und Antisemitismus zurückfalle. Im dritten Beitrag einer Genossin aus der translib wurde beleuchtet, wie gegenwärtig Antisemitismus von der Politik verhandelt wird: nicht um Jüdinnen:Juden zu schützen, sondern um „die eigene politische Heimat zu markieren“. Der vierte Beitrag kam vom Bündnis Reclaim Antifa und thematisierte, dass Antisemitismus eher mit einem brüchigen Tabu belegt und von einer oberflächlichen Erinnerungskultur begleitet ist, statt ernsthaft aufgearbeitet zu werden. Der letzte Beitrag von einigen Genossen von alea beschäftigte sich mit dem Verhältnis des gegenwärtigen Antizionismus und Antisemitismus. Beendet wurde die Kundgebung mit dem ersten Satz von Dmitri Dmitrijewitsch Schostakowitschs 13. Sinfonie, dessen Grundlage das Gedicht „Babi Jar“ von Jewgeni Alexandrowitsch Jewtuschenko ist.
Wir freuen uns, dass so viele unserem Aufruf folgten und dokumentieren hier alle Beiträge.
Ergänzungen
