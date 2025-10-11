20. Oktober 2025: Treffen gegen Krieg und Militarisierung von Rheinmetall Entwaffnen Berlin

Du willst dich gegen Aufrüstung, Krieg und Waffenexporte organisieren? Dann komm vorbei!

Am Montag, den 20. Oktober um 18:30 in Berlin-Kreuzberg. Wir wollen unter anderem die These „Der Hauptfeind steht im eigenen Land“ und ihre aktuelle Bedeutung diskutieren. Außerdem Folgendes steht auf dem Programm: Wie geht es weiter mit dem Berliner Bündnis gegen Waffenproduktion. Wie geht es weiter mit dem bundesweiten Rheinmetall-Entwaffnen-Bündnis? Machen wir nächstes Jahr wieder ein Camp mit Aktionswoche? Und wo wollen wir als Berliner Ortsgruppe in den zukünftigen Monaten hin?

Wer sind wir?

Seit 2018 organisiert Rheinmetall Entwaffnen regelmäßig kleine und große Aktionen gegen Aufrüstung, Abschottung, Waffenproduktion und Rüstungsexporte. Alle zwei Wochen kommen wir dafür in Berlin zusammen. Wir diskutieren auf unseren Treffen aktuelle Entwicklungen, planen Veranstaltungen und anstehende Aktionstage. Unsere Motivation und unser gemeinsames Ziel ist es, der Aufrüstung und militärischen Zuspitzung durch aktives Handeln was entgegenzusetzen und im besten Fall zusammen aufzuhalten. Denn: Kriege nützen den Reichen, wir liefern die Leichen. Wir wollen den Kapitalismus überwinden, um die Ursachen und fatalen Folgen von Krieg und Elend abzuschaffen. Wir kämpfen für eine solidarische Welt, ohne Ausbeutung, Unterdrückung und Krieg.

Wir laden euch herzlich ein, euch zu beteiligen – sei es zum Reinschnuppern oder gleich um aktiv mitzumachen! Jede Form der Beteiligung ist willkommen. Wir freuen uns drauf!

Kommt dafür am Montag, den 20.10.2025 um 18:30 ins New Yorck Bethanien, Mariannenplatz 2a, 10999 Berlin-Kreuzberg, 2. Etage.

Oder schreibt uns eine E-Mail: rheinmetall-entwaffnen-berlin [at] riseup.net

Do you want to get active against rearmament and militarization? Then come by!

On Monday, 20 of October at 6:30 p.m. in Berlin-Kreuzberg. Among other things, we want to discuss the thesis „The main enemy is in one’s own country“ and its current significance. The following is also on the agenda: What will happen next with the Berlin Alliance against Arms Production? How do we continue inside the nationwide alliance of Dissrm Rheinmetall? Will we have another camp with an action week next year? And where do we want to go as a Berlin local group in the coming months?

Who are we?

Since 2018, Rheinmetall Disarm has regularly organized small and large actions against rearmament, isolationism, weapons production and arms exports. For this purpose, we come together in Berlin every two weeks. At our meetings, we discuss current developments, plan upcoming events and action days. Our motivation and our common goal is to counter rearmament and military escalation through active action and, in the best case, to stop it together. Because: the rich make war for money, we just give our lives for them. That´s why we want to overcome capitalism in order to abolish the causes and fatal consequences of war and misery. We fight for a world of solidarity, without exploitation, oppression and war.

We cordially invite you to participate – be it to get a taste of it or to actively participate! Any form of participation is welcome. We are looking forward to it!

Come to New Yorck Bethanien, Mariannenplatz 2a, 10999 Berlin-Kreuzberg, 2nd floor on Monday, 20.10.2025 at 6:30 pm.

Or send us an e-mail: rheinmetall-entwaffnen-berlin [at] riseup.net