[Basque Country] Attack on Allianz in solidarity with Comrade Daniela Klette and for a Black August

While politicians talk and talk and we despise them for that very reason, for their charlatanism, for their despicable changes of direction according to convenience, and ultimately for their innocuousness in changing the established. We said it then and we say it now, that theory is not valid without practice, just as ambivalences or lack of commitment are not valid, nor is wasting time in Sufisms. The time to think without acting is over, the time to analyze without the proper consequences is over. Finally, it was time, said the old anarchists in the past, we are finally doing something, we say now. Enough talk, enough inaction, the Palestinians will say as they slaughter them daily. This is how we also say enough, freedom to the imprisoned comrades.

Everything is already written. Everything has already been analyzed. Everything is more than clear. What prevents us from taking action, what paralyzes us when it comes to being consistent with our ideas and decisions? Is it perhaps the fear of being worse? We are abhorring ourselves with the Western lifestyle, work, consumption and obedience. While our fallen comrades have given the best of their lives to change this shit in which we live, while our comrades are persecuted or imprisoned, we cannot stand still or make the usual protests that already smell of mothballs, of a museum of protest or even worse of corpses before resurrecting.

If history tells us that any struggle to change this increasingly militaristic, authoritarian and exclusionary existence is redirected, crushed or assimilated, let us make it intransigent, uncontrollable and not assimilable in practice.

For this reason, and to begin with ourselves, we have decided to assume the responsibility of continuing to practice here and now the revolutionary gymnastics so dear to our dear comrades of yesterday, today and tomorrow. We will see if they can assimilate these practices, we will see if they will be able to stop the anger that grows within us, we will see if they will be able to control the social tsunami that is coming. In this civilized Europe there may be no more social, worker-peasant revolutions, there may not be more revolts of the conscious masses. We don’t care. As the French revolutionaries said when they were going to storm the Bastille, then a prison, with the intention of freeing those detained there: it will be what it will be… and we will not be alone to see it happen.

Thus, fraternizing with our siblings Belén Navarrete, Luciano Pitronello and Luciano Balboa, we participate in this way in the international call for a Black August.

On Monday, August 25th, we threw stones at the window of the German insurance subsidiary Allianz, in Altsasu-Alsasua (Nafarroa), as a gesture of solidarity to the recently arrested German comrade Daniela Klette.

Free Daniela k.

Nothing and no one will be forgotten

Prisoners on the street.

For a Black August

