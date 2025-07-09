OPEN MEETING “ANARCHIST BARRIO” IN COLOGNE (KÖLN)

OPEN MEETING “ANARCHIST BARRIO” IN COLOGNE

For anarchist/automomous participation in the Rheinmetall entwaffnen camp in Cologne (25.—31.08.2025)

Sunday 13.07.2025, 15:00 AUTONOMES ZENTRUM, Luxemburger Str. 93, 50939 Köln

How to get there: https://az-koeln.org/kontakt/

Come along, get involved, bring your own ideas.

Topics a.o.: Information about the Camp and the Anarchist Barrio - in terms of content and structure, Germany-wide exchange/networking regarding the Anarchist Barrio, international participation in the Anarchist Barrio, creative mobi actions

We invite you – groups and individuals – to create a space for the anarchist and autonomous part of the movement at the Rheinmetall Entwaffnen Camp. The aim is to come together to create connections, to hold discussions and do actions – against wars, militarism, colonialism, arms lobby and arms companies.

Call for Anarchist Barrio: https://anarchistbarrio.noblogs.org

---------

JOIN THE ANARCHIST BARRIO!

You can join the Anarchist Barrio by just coming there and participate in it, by just starting to mobilize yourself with your own content to the Anarchist Barrio. If you want to get your mobilization published at the Anarchist Barrio published at the blog, just write an email: https://anarchistbarrio.noblogs.org/join/

If you want to get in contact with others who will join the Anarchist Barrio, just do it yourself, or send us an e-mail to possibly add you to an online network for to have exchange with others. In other words: JUST DO IT!

---------

Adresses of arms and military equipment (etc.) companies: https://www.imi-online.de/download/IMI_Handbuch_Ruestung_web.pdf