München: Kriegerdenkmäler verschönert

Nach dem Veteranentag ist vor dem „Tag der Bundeswehr“ ist vor dem nächsten Krieg!

Auch am sogen. „Tag der Bundeswehr“ am 28.6.25 ging das Werben fürs Sterben an unterschiedlichen Bundeswehrstandorten weiter. Eine martialische Propagandashow bei dem den Besuchern die opulenten Ausgaben des Sondervermögens vor Augen geführt wurden. Beim Ritt auf dem Marderpanzer oder die Flugshow der Eurofighter, die Bundeswehr fährt alles auf um jungen Menschen mit ihrem militärischen Potenz zu imponieren.

Die aggressiven Werbestrategien an Schulen auf Jobmessen der Arbeitsagentur, Social Media Präsenz (Youtube Serie „Rekruten“ oder TikTok-Shorties), Einbindung der Gastronomie (Pizza im Camouflagekarton, Dönerhülle mit BW-Slogan) und Pinkwashing bzw. das übergriffige Einmischen in immer breitere Teile der Gesellschaft (Präsenz auf dem CSD oder Woke-Wehrhaft-Advertising).

Die aggressive Werbestrategie begann bereits mit dem öffentlichen Schaulaufen der Bundeswehr am 16.6. (Tag der Veteranen). In vielen Städten wurde dieser Tag durch militante Aktionen, Demonstrationen, kreativen Aktionen und Adbusting begleitet.

So auch in München, wo eine fingierte Militärparade mit Panzern durch die Innenstadt für Schlagzeilen sorgte (https://www.abendzeitung-muenchen.de/muenchen/militaerparade-mit-panzer-... und https://www.sueddeutsche.de/muenchen/muenchen-panzer-parade-kvr-gefaelsc...).

In den letzten beiden Wochen wurden insgesamt 7 Kriegerdenkmäler verschönert, um den öffentlichen Raum gegen Militarismus, Revisionimus und Glorifizierung des Krieges zu markieren. Die aktive Umgestaltung der Öffentlichkeit zeigte bereits in der Vergangenheit Erfolg: so wurde das Kolonialdenkmal am Südfriedhof, sowie das Kriegerdenkmal an der Bavaria nach wiederholten Einfärben entfernt.

Weitere Denkmäler in München findet Ihr hier: https://stadtgeschichte-muenchen.de/sehenswert/kriegerdenkmal/index.php?...

Freiheit für M. & N, Hanna, Maja und alle Gefangenen!

Patriarchale Männerbünde zerschlagen – Militarismus angreifen – Kriegslogik durchbrechen!