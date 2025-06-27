ALL EYES ON TIŞRÎN!
ALL EYES ON TIŞRÎN!
Seit mehreren Monaten bombardiert die Türkei den Tişrîn Staudamm in Rojava. Zivilist*innen halten seitdem eine friedliche Mahnwache, um den Staudamm zu schützen. Selbst diese wird von der Türkei völkerrechtswidrig angegriffen und bombardiert.
Jetzt in diesem Moment findet der Kampf um den Tişrîn Staudamm immernoch statt. Und Überraschung: Deutschland ist mitschuldig! Seit Beginn liefert Deutschland Waffen an die Türkei, um ihre Kriegsverbrechen und im generellen den Angriff auf die Kurdische Selbstverwaltung zu unterstützen.
Der Tişrîn Staudamm ist höchst relevant für die Wasser- und Stromversorgung der gesamten Region, weshalb es kritisch für die sowieso schon von schlechten Lebensbedingungen gefährdeten Menschen wäre, wenn dieser kaputt geht.
Der Schutz des Tişrîn Staudammes ist antifaschistisch, da er sich gegen den Plan der Türkei richtet, das selbstverwaltete Rojava zu zerstören.
Wir fordern, dass Deutschland augenblicklich die Waffenlieferungen stoppt und aufhört die Türkei in ihrer faschistischen und imperialistischen Kriegstreiberei zu unterstützen.
Bijî Tişrîn!
(Es tut uns leid, dass der Text auf dem Transpi auf den Bildern nicht lesbar ist. Dort ist geschrieben: ALL EYES ON TIŞRÎN)
Ergänzungen
автомобиль под залог
займ под залог птс автомобиля
avtolombard-pts65.ru/nsk.html
кредит под залог птс новосибирск
Balanset-1A
Where Balanset-1A is Used
The Balanset-1A is designed for precision correction of imbalance and vibration analysis in industrial environments .
This versatile device is ideal for:
vibration analysis and balancing on running machines without disassembly ,
diagnostic vibration measurement and defect detection ,
supporting predictive maintenance programs .
This instrument is the perfect solution for preventive and corrective balancing in any production facility, utility, or workshop environment .
Device Description
The Balanset-1A system includes:
dual-channel acquisition module with preamplifiers and integrators ,
a pair of industrial accelerometers ,
high-precision digital phase marker and reflective tape ,
robust mounting accessories ,
high-accuracy electronic scales for measuring test and correction weights ,
licensed Vibromera balancing software for Windows ,
heavy-duty carry case for all components .
All you need for operation is any notebook running Windows OS .
System Capabilities
Vibrometer Mode:
Rotation speed measurement from 100 up to 100,000 rpm .
Balancing Mode:
Single- and two-plane (dynamic) balancing .
Advanced Functions:
Software guided step-by-step balancing with test weight validation .
Pricing
Balanset-1A — EUR 1751
Product page: https://vibromera.eu/product/balanset-1/
Scope of Supply
Dual-channel measurement unit
2 vibration sensors (accelerometers)
Laser tachometer (phase sensor) with reflective tape
Magnetic holder
Electronic scales
Balancing software (USB flash drive)
Sturdy transport case
Logistics & Payment
Worldwide delivery:
CTT Standard (Portugal Post): EUR 36, 7–30 days, https://www.ctt.pt/
EMS Express Mail Service: EUR 250, 4–10 days, https://www.ems.post/
Payment options:
Bank transfer
Credit/Debit card
PayPal
Technical Assistance
1-year warranty: covers any manufacturing defects, with repair or replacement at no extra charge .
Extended technical support (subscription-based):
Direct WhatsApp chat with experts, photo/video troubleshooting, remote software and hardware setup guidance, vibration data interpretation, tailored recommendations for your equipment. Subscribe: https://vibromera.eu/pricing-all/
Get in Touch
Website: https://vibromera.eu/shop/2/
займ под птс казань
займ денег под залог автомобиля
e-avtolombard-pts65.ru/kazan.html
займ под птс