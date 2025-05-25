[LE] Video zur Spontandemo gegen Polizeigewalt am Freitag

Video of the wild demo against police violence on friday

On monday there was a brutal police operation in the east of Leipzig after a demo against the new ground offensive of israel in gaza. The cops stopped a tram for hours and injured dozends of people with punches and pepperspray. To oppose this violence there was a wild demo on friday night on Eisenbahnstraße.

Link to the video: https://vimeo.com/1087474557/036e592e79