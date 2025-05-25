[LE] Video zur Spontandemo gegen Polizeigewalt am Freitag
[english below]
Am Montag kam es im Leipziger Osten nach einer Demonstration gegen die neue Bodenoffensive Israels in Gaza zu massiver Polizeigewalt. Die Bullen stoppten eine Straßenbahn für Stunden und verletzten duzende Menschen mit Schlägen und Pfefferspray. Am Freitag gab es deshalb eine Spontandemo auf der Eisenbahnstraße.
Link zum Video: https://vimeo.com/1087474557/036e592e79
Video of the wild demo against police violence on friday
On monday there was a brutal police operation in the east of Leipzig after a demo against the new ground offensive of israel in gaza. The cops stopped a tram for hours and injured dozends of people with punches and pepperspray. To oppose this violence there was a wild demo on friday night on Eisenbahnstraße.
