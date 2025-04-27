Solidarity from Western Sahara Refugee Camps to Athens

Participants of a Solidarity trip from Germany to the refugee camps of the Western Sahara people in Algeria (17.–27.04.2025) posed in front of the "National Resistance Museum" in Rabuni to show some solidarity against the ongoing repression of the anarchist and internationalist movement in Greece/Athens.

Act local, think global: that was also part of the mindset of the fallen comrade Kyriakos – and the other anarchist comrades who are in prison and who are facing repression. Specially for Marianna: also all the best for her health!

The struggles worldwide have connections, because its the same imperialists who want to break all solidarity between us.

Like the greek comrades we are inside the belly of the beast, where its important to fight against the neoliberal rulers who are the colonizers and war makers against which the comrades of the liberation movements of the "global south" have to fight.

Let's connect struggles, lets not forget our comrades, let's all together strenghten the international support of the Western Sahara Liberation Struggle!

Solidadarity is a weapon! Free them all!