Zeug*innen Vernehmungen im Auftrag der Generalstaatsanwaltschaft in München

Am letzten Mittwoch und Donnerstag (02.04.25, 03.04.25) kam es zu sieben Zeug*innen Vorladungen wegen laufenden Ermittlungsverfahren zu „Billigung/Belohnung von Straftaten“ und zur „Brandstiftungsserie“ in München. Die Zeug*innen verweigerten kollektiv die Aussage und ließen sich nicht auf das durchschaubare „Spiel“ der K43-Staatsschutz Bullen ein. Eine weitere Befragung fand bereits drei Wochen vor dem Termin statt. Hier wurde die Aussage nach §52 verweigert – wegen Verlobung. Das akzeptierte die Staatsanwaltschaft wohl nur bedingt und so darf die Zeugin nun in den Genuss kommen, die Generalstaatsanwältin bei einem weiteren Termin persönlich kennenzulernen.