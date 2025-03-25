KREUZBERG SOLIDARISCH GEGEN RECHTS! Offenes Treffen für Austausch und Absprachen
Zweimal haben sich schon Sonntags viele Menschen im RegenbogenKino versammelt, um sich über den erstarkenden Rechtsruck auszutauschen und sich als solidarische Nachbar*innenschaften in solidarischen Kiezen dagegen zu organisieren. Die letzten Male wurden viele Ideen gesammelt und schon an ersten praktischen Ideen überlegt.
Am kommenden Sonntag, 30. März 2025, von 15 – 17 Uhr wollen wir an den Ideen weiterspinnen und konkrete Schritte planen.
Kommt gerne vorbei und bringt euch, eure Möglichkeiten und eure Erfahrungen und Ideen ein.
Wenn wir viele sind, können wir klar und deutlich machen, dass rechtes Gedankengut in Kreuzberg und überall keinen Platz hat.
Bringt gerne eure Freund*innen mit und verbreitet gerne diese Einladung.
Sie kommen nicht durch – ¡No Pasarán!
Sonntag, 30.03.25, 15 – 17 Uhr (Achtung Zeitumstellung ;-))
im RegenbogenKino
Lausitzer Str. 21a, Kreuzberg
