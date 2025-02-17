Video-Clip > Aktion gegen Bundeswehr-Karrierelounge in Berlin-Mitte

"Ob in Uniform oder in Zivil, ob Ausbildung oder Studium", die deutsche Armee biete die Möglichkeit "mit jedem Schulabschluss eine passende Verwendung zu finden". Früher wurde nur marschiert, heute kannst du auch im Büro sitzen, um die Drohne zu steuern. So machen sie Propaganda für die Schulung für den Krieg.

Die Aktion richtet sich unter anderem gegen das verstärkte Werben zur Rekrutierung für Kriegseinsätze. In vielen Städten in der BRD ist sie überall zu sehen, auch in Berlin: die Reklame des "Karrierecenter der Bundeswehr" an Werbetafeln der Wall AG und an Bussen der BVG. Viele Grüße an die Straßenbahn-Fahrer*innen von München, die deswegen das Fahren verweigern wollen.

"Deutsche Waffen und Deutsches Geld, Deutschland mordet mit in aller Welt", so lautet ein Refrain des Punkrock-Songs, welches in diesem Video-Clip ertönt.

Neben den vielen Kriegen, die hier aufgezählt werden könnten, ist Deutschland auch noch Komplize bei der Unterstützung Israels, welches den Genozid gegen die Palästinenser*innen verübt.

Laut dem "Geheimplan" der Bundeswehr, welches Anfang 2024 in den Medien veröffentlichten, haben nicht genügend viele Jugendliche Bock, sich freiwillig in das von den Herrschenden forcierte Schlachtgetümmel zu werfen. Daher soll stärker Zielgruppen-Werbung gemacht werden. Und im Vorkriegsfall sollen laut des "Geheimpapiers" öffentliche wie private Dienste und Gebäude im Hinterland Teil der Unterstützungsstruktur sein, zum Beispiel bei der Bewegung der NATO-Truppen und Logistik "an die Ostfront".

Werben für das Sterben sabotieren!

Bundeswehr zerschlagen!

--english--

Video-Clip: Action against the german army (Bundeswehr) career lounge in Berlin-Mitte

At 1 of February 2025 activists marked the "career lounge" of the Bundeswehr with red color and throwing flyers. During the opening times, at the busy place of the railway- and tram station Friedrichstraße in Berlin in the district Mitte.

Since the transformation of the Bundeswehr store from showroom to "career lounge" in the year 2023 they don't draw anymore attention to the store with illuminated advertising. Instead the store uses camouflage to be in the background. Also, because there has been spraying and street-art actions against the location in the past.

Because of that during this action the attention of tourists and diverse pedestrians has been drawn towards this meeting place of murderers in a more explicit way with firework and smoke bombs.

Watch Video-Clip:

https://fair.tube/w/1DtrBZC5EhdgBUSRArZ6kb

https://mastodon.social/@alternativenow/114018160271550617

"Whether in uniform or in civil, whether schooling or studying", the german army would give the possibility "to find some suitable use of everybody, with every school graduation". While in the past there was only marches, you can today sit in an office to operate drones. With this they make propaganda for the schooling for war.

The action is directed among other issues against the increased advertisement for the recruitment for missions of war. In many cities in Germany it can be seen everywhere, also in Berlin: the advertisement of the "career center of the Bundeswehr" at the billboards of the company Wall AG or at the busses of the Berlin public service BVG. Greetings and compliments to the tram drivers in Munich, who want to refuse the driving because of this.

"German weapons and german money, Germany is killing in the whole world", that is the refrain of the german punkrock song, which can be heard in this video clip.

Besides all these many wars, which could be listed here, Germany is also complicit in supporting Israel which is doing the genocide against the Palestinians.

According to the "secret plan" of the Bundeswehr which has been published in the media beginning 2024, not enough from the youth are up to rush on their own will into coming war scenario, forced by the ruling class.

For that they push for more targeted advertisement. And in case of near war, according to the "secret document", public and private services and buildings in the hinterland shall be part of the support structure, for example for the movement of the NATO troops and logistics "towards the Ostfront" (eastern front).

Let's sabotage the advertisement for the killings!

Smash german army, smash Bundeswehr!

Screenshots: