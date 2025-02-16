Erhöhte Räumungsgefahr im Sündi! Sündi braucht Unterstützung!
Räumung des Sündis erwartbar. Vorbereitende Kontrollbegehung und Verlesung einer Ansage durch RWE.
Der Wald lebt und er kämpft weiter um sein Bestehen! Jeder Baum der hier gerodet wird ist einer zu viel!
eng below
Der Sündi lebt!
Vom ca 6 Hektar großen Waldstücks ist nicht mehr viel übrig, Ein Großteil wurde gerodet und zerhäckselt. Doch ein kleiner Teil konnte bis jetzt durch die Besetzung vor der Rodung geschützt werden und ist weiterhin widerständig.
Der Wald lebt und er kämpft weiter um sein Bestehen! Jeder Baum der hier gerodet wird ist einer zu viel!
Nachdem RWE sich nach mehreren Tagen Rodungsgemetzel erstmal damit beschäftigt hatte, alles was sie um das besetzte Waldstück herum gerodet hatten, wegzuschaffen, scheint es jetzt in die nächste Phase zu gehen, die Räumung und damit einhergehende Rodung des besetzten Waldteils.
Denn der Kampf um den Sündi ist noch nicht vorbei! Es braucht jetzt Unterstützung!
Gestern (15.02) um die Mittagszeit kam eine Gruppe Mitarbeiter*innen von RWE Security (Mundt) in die Waldbesetzung des Sündi. Sie machten unter lautem Protest Fotos der einzelnen Strukturen und verlasen ein formell gehaltenes Schreiben, dass die Besetzer*innen auffordete den Wald zu verlassen.
Aus Erfahrungen von anderen Besetzungen ist dies der vorbereitende erste formelle Schritt (Bestandsaufnahme, Ansprache) um ein Räumung einzuleiten.
Es ist anzunehmen dass noch vor dem Ende der Rodungsaison (Anfang März) und potentiell schon ab diesem Montag versucht wird die Strukturen des Sündi zu räumen.
Kommt und lasst dass was so hart umkämpft wurde schützen.
Der Sündi braucht JETZT jede Unterstützung die möglich ist. Auch dezentrale Aktionen helfen, seid kreativ, seid widerständig. Lasst uns RWE in die Suppe spucken!
Hintergrundinfo auf hambacherforst.org
Ticker auf Telegram (auch ohne Telegram lesbar)
Sündi lives!
There is not much left of the approximately 6 hectare forest, a large part was cleared and chopped. But a small part has so far been protected from clearing and is still resistant. The forest lives and it continues to fight for its existence! Every tree that is cleared here is one too much!
After several days of slaughtering the trees RWE took some time to gather all the clearfell around the occupied forest and now is going into a the next phase, the eviction and the associated clearing of the occupied forest.
Because the fight for the Sündi is not over yet! It needs support now!
Yesterday (February 15th) A group of RWE Security (Mundt) came to the forest occupation of the Sündi at lunchtime. Accompanied by loud protest they took photos of the individual structures read a formally kept letter stating that the occupiers shall leave the forest.
From the experiences of other occupations, this is the preparatory first formal step (inventory, approach) to initiate an eviction.
It can be assumed that before the end of the clearing season (early March) and potentially already from this monday onwards they will try to evict the occupation.
Come and lets protect that what was so strongly fought for.
The Sündi now needs any support that is possible. Decentralized actions also help, be creative, be resistant. Let us spit RWE in the soup!
background info on hambacherforst.org
Ticker auf Telegram (also accessible without telegram)
Ergänzungen
