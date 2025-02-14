Fotos: Feuerwehr der Demokratie
von: Umbruch Bildarchiv am: 14.02.2025 - 13:10
Emailadresse:
SPAMSCHUTZpost@umbruch-bildarchiv.deBITTEENTFERNEN
Themen:
Regionen:
Mehrere Hundert Menschen zogen am 9. Februar 2025 unter dem Motto „Feuerwehr der Demokratie“ zum Schutz der Brandmauer und der Bekämpfung rechter Propaganda von der FDP-Zentrale zur CDU.
Angeführt von Feuerwehrautos und einem Banner „Sie zündeln – wir löschen!“ protestierten die Menschen gegen Friedrich Merz und die Öffnung der CDU zur AfD.
Fotos: https://umbruch-bildarchiv.org/feuerwehr-der-demokratie/
webadresse:
Lizenz des Artikels und aller eingebetteten Medien:
Creative Commons by-sa: Weitergabe unter gleichen Bedingungen
