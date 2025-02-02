In Solidarity with #H5Poland

We send greetings from Germany to our comrades in these times! For years, European states have been trying to criminalize solidarity work by no-border structures, to raise the fences and thus further restrict the living conditions of refugees. But we will not be intimidated by their repression - we will stand together and continue to fight: against the murderous borders and the world, the nation states and imperialism that protect them. For a world in which we do not have to flee from poverty, political persecution and war, but live equally in global cooperation and freedom. Solidarity with #h5!

More informations about the case on: https://szpila.blackblogs.org/category/h5/