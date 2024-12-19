„the regime has fallen!“ - Compilation of texts on the latest events in Syria, as well as on the history of the syrian revolution, its (missing) solidarity, the war and the counter-revolution...

Table of content:

On the Realization of Fantasy... The Day Assad Fell. A Testimony from Damascus by Omar Dayyoub(17.12.24) - p. 3

„The future of Syria will be decided by the Syrians and nobody else” Interview with Leila Al-Shami (16.12.24) - p. 4

From Syria to Palestine, liberation comes from below by Joseph Daher (11.12.24) - p. 4

Free Syria's first days: The good, the bad, an the ugly by Robin Yassin-Kassab. (10.12.24) - p.6

Bashar al-Assad's terror state is gone: Syria can breathe again by Karim Safieddine. (10.12.24) - p.7

Understanding the rebellion in Syria Interview with Joseph Daher (9.12.24) - p. 7

Left analyses of imperialism must stand against ‘campism’ by Elia J Ayoub (25.8.24) - p. 12

Give Us Our Land Back. The Golan Heights, Greenwashing, Syria and Palestine’s Intertwined Revolutions by Banah Ghadbian (6.8.24) - p. 13

Genocide justifying itself by genocide by Robin Yassin-Kassab (5.5.24) - p. 16

Palestinian Assadists by Robin Yassin-Kassab (5.3.23) - p. 17

Revolution Reborn by Leila Al Shami (26.8.23) - p. 17

Building alternative futures in the present: the case of Syria’s communes by Leila Al Shami (18.3.21) - p. 18

The US protests: Lessons from Syria by Leila Al Shami (6.6.20) - p. 19

Idlib resists by Leila Al Shami (9.11.19) - p. 21

The Syrian Quagmire by Leila Al Shami (11.3.19) - p. 21

The ‘anti-imperialism’ of idiots by Leila Al Shami (14.4.18) - p. 22

The act of forgiving (and forgetting) by Leila Al Shami (4.8.17) - p. 24

Fighting on all fronts: Women’s resistance in Syria by Leila Al Shami (29.12.16) - p. 27

Militarization and Liberation by Leila Al Shami, Robin Yassin-Kassab(2016)- p. 24

On Islamisation by Leila Al Shami, Robin Yassin-Kassab (2016) - p. 25

Anarchism by Robin Yassin-Kassab (31.10.16) - p. 28

London Anarchist Bookfair by Leila Al-Shami (29.10.16) - p. 29

Challenging the Nation State in Syria by Leila Al Shami (12.5.16) - p. 29

‘Democratic Confederalism’ or Counter-Revolution? by Robin Yassin-Kassab (22.2.16) - p. 31

‘Iran the Protector’ by Robin Yassin-Kassab (16.2.16) - p. 32

The struggle for Kobane: an example of selective solidarity by Leila Al Shami (20.10.14) - p. 33

Mutual struggle, mutual solidarity by Leila Al Shami (29.7.14) - p. 34

Interview with Apatris on the Syrian revolution by Leila Al Shami (28.11.13) - p. 35