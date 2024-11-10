Von Bern nach Athen: Kyriakos Xymitiris bleibt unvergessen! Freiheit für Alle!

We send all our strength, love and solidarity to the friends, companions, families and comrades-in-arms of those killed and arrested. The state knows no bounds in its persecution of our ideas, nor does it shy away from harassing our families and friends, even though they are in deepest mourning. Our companion Marianna, who is seriously injured in hospital, is repeatedly tried to be interrogated by the cops, even though this is illegal.

Fascism is on the rise, patriarchy is claiming its victims every day, the racist border regime in Europe is murdering, wars are raging everywhere. We have no choice but to keep fighting and this will demand everything from us.

Especially in terror trials, the cops want to criminalize our relationships, they want to isolate us so that we stand alone. But our networks, our friendships are our strength and we should cultivate and expand them all the more right now. We will need them, because it will not get any easier.

In memory of Kyriakos!

Freedom for Marianna, Dimitra and the other person!

Those who die in struggle never die.