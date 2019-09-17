Solidarity with Exarchia



The eviction of the 4 Squats in August and the ongoing police presence in the area demonstrate the importance of forming a united defence on all aspects of the battle for the streets. From comunication to the barricades.

The demonstration on Saturday 14th Sept. and the Molotovs on the checkpoints both equally warm our angry hearts. We wish our friends there strengh and resilience in the fight against the armed assault of the greek state.

In einer warmen Nacht beschlossen wir die Dunkelheit auszunutzen und ein paar Ausdrücke unserer Solidarität mit dem Rebellischen Kiez von Exarchia in Athen auszudrücken. Ein paar Schriftzüge hier und da und ein Transpi an einer Brücke.

Die Räumung von 4 Besetzungen im August und die andauernde Polizeipräsenz in der Gegend zeigt wie wichtig eine Gemeinsame Verteidigung in allen Aspekten der Schlacht für die Straße ist. Von der Kommunikation bis zur Barrikade.

Die Demonstration am Samstag 14. Sept. und die Molotovs auf die Checkpoints erwärmen beide unsere wütenden Herze. Wir wünschen unseren Freunden dort stärke und durchhaltevermögen in ihrem Kampf gegen den bewaffneten Angriff des grieschichen Staates.