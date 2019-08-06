XM24 in Bologna under eviction
von: anonym am: 06.08.2019 - 07:28
The social center XM24 under eviction
The historical italian social center XM24 placed in Bologna, is from this early morning under eviction.
Some activist are on the roof and hundred of people are supporting from the street around the place
https://unicornriot.ninja/2019/italian-social-center-xm24-supporters-fac...
