XM24 in Bologna under eviction

06.08.2019
Repression
Italien

The social center XM24 under eviction

The historical italian social center XM24 placed in Bologna, is from this early morning under eviction.

Some activist are on the roof and hundred of people are supporting from the street around the place

 

https://unicornriot.ninja/2019/italian-social-center-xm24-supporters-fac...

 

https://mastodon.bida.im/...
Creative Commons by-nc-sa