Campaign for Ilaria Salis, antifascist detained in Budapest prison.
[EN] [IT] [DE] EN: We invite you to the first plenum of the Ilaria Salis campaign. Wednesday the 10th of April at 8pm in Wildenbruchstr 24. With this campaign for Ilaria and the other antfascist prisoners in Budapest we aim to create an informational space on their specific case and on the repression of antifascism in general.
We want to focus on Ilaria because of her detention conditions and as a
matter of closeness to the Milan solidarity group that was created
immediately after her arrest.
We chose to start a parallel campaign to those already existing in
Berlin and Germany because we want to maintain a clear and firm
pro-Palestinian position. Today more than ever we refuse to compromise
on the middle-eastern issue.
Ilaria's case is yet another example of the criminalization of
antifascism and radical militancy. Last year it was the example of
Alfredo Cospito that bared the disproportionate governmental responses
in its prisons and to its prisoners.
European legal systems that appeal to alleged criminal associations with
supposed hierarchies and roles; detention measures such as the italian
41-bis (solitary confinement); international arrest warrants are all
instruments with which antifascism is repressed today, while in Europe
fascist parties rear their heads again.
Roberto Salis, in recent days, said that his daughter Ilaria is presumed
guilty for three reasons: she is a woman, she is not Hungarian and she
is antifascist.
The carceral treatment of Ilaria is an attack on every person that
declares themselves antifascist!
IT:
Vi invitiamo al prima plenaria della campagna per Ilaria Salis.
Mercoledì 10 aprile alle ore 20.00 in Wildenbruchstr 24.
Con questa campagna per Ilaria e * altr* arrestat* di Budapest puntiamo
a creare uno spazio informativo e di condivisione sul loro caso
specifico e sulla repressione dell'antifascismo in generale.
Ci vogliamo tuttavia focalizzare su Ilaria per le sue condizioni
detentive e per una questione di vicinanza al gruppo solidale attivo a
Milano creatosi subito dopo il suo arresto.
Abbiamo voluto iniziare una campagna parallela a quelle già esistenti a
Berlino ed in Germania perché vogliamo mantenere una chiara e ferma
posizione pro-palestinese. Per noi è importante definire i nostri limiti
di dialogo e la cornice entro la quale vogliamo muoverci. Oggi più che
mai ci rifiutiamo di scendere a compromessi sulla questione
medio-orientale.
Il caso di Ilaria è l'ennesimo esempio di criminalizzazione
dell'antifascismo e della militanza radicale. L'anno scorso era stato
quello di Alfredo Cospito a mostrarci con quale sproporzione un governo
può reagire nelle sue carceri
Sistemi giuridici europei che si appellano a presunte associazioni a
delinquere con supposte gerarchie e ruoli; Misure detentive come il 41
bis (solitary confinement); Mandati di cattura europei: tutti strumenti
con cui oggi si reprime l'antifascismo, mentre nello spazio europeo
partiti fascisti rialzano la testa.
Roberto Salis, nei giorni scorsi, diceva che Ilaria è considerata
colpevole per tre motivi: è donna, non è ungherese ed è antifascista.
L'accanimento su Ilaria è un attacco a tutte le persone che si
dichiarano antifasciste.
DE:
Wir laden euch ein zum ersten Plenum der Ilaria-Salis-Kampagne.
Mittwoch, den 10. April um 20 Uhr in der Wildenbruchstr 24.
Mit dieser Kampagne für Ilaria und die andere*n antifaschistische*n
Gefangene*n in Budapest wollen wir einen Informationsraum über diesen
Fall insbesondere und über die Repression des Antifaschismus im
Allgemeinen schaffen.
Wir wollen uns hauptsächlich auf Ilaria konzentrieren, wegen ihrer
Haftbedingungen und wegen der Nähe zu der Mailänder Solidaritätsgruppe,
die unmittelbar nach ihrer Verhaftung gegründet wurde.
Wir haben uns entschieden, eine parallele Kampagne zu den bereits in
Berlin und Deutschland bestehenden zu starten, weil wir eine klare und
deutliche pro-palästinensische Position beibehalten wollen. Heute
weigern wir uns mehr denn je, in der Nahost-Frage Kompromisse
einzugehen.
Der Fall von Ilaria ist ein weiteres Beispiel für die Kriminalisierung
von Antifaschismus und radikaler Militanz. Letztes Jahr war es das
Beispiel von Alfredo Cospito, das die Unverhältnismäßigkeit der
staatlichen Maßnahmen in den Gefängnissen und gegenüber den Gefangenen
deutlich gemacht hat.
Europäische Rechtssysteme, die sich auf angebliche kriminelle
Verbindungen mit vermeintlichen Hierarchien und Rollen berufen;
Haftmaßnahmen wie die italienische 41-bis (Isolationshaft); und
internationale Haftbefehle sind alle Instrumente, mit denen der
Antifaschismus heute unterdrückt wird, während in Europa faschistische
Parteien wieder auftauchen.
Roberto Salis sagte in den letzten Tagen, dass seine Tochter Ilaria aus
drei Gründen als schuldig gilt: Sie ist eine Frau, sie ist keine Ungarin
und sie ist Antifaschistin.
Die Verbissenheit gegen Ilaria ist ein Angriff auf alle Menschen, die
sich als Antifaschist*innen bezeichnen!
Berlin Migrant Strikers
Ergänzungen
