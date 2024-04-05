Campaign for Ilaria Salis, antifascist detained in Budapest prison.

We want to focus on Ilaria because of her detention conditions and as a

matter of closeness to the Milan solidarity group that was created

immediately after her arrest.

We chose to start a parallel campaign to those already existing in

Berlin and Germany because we want to maintain a clear and firm

pro-Palestinian position. Today more than ever we refuse to compromise

on the middle-eastern issue.

Ilaria's case is yet another example of the criminalization of

antifascism and radical militancy. Last year it was the example of

Alfredo Cospito that bared the disproportionate governmental responses

in its prisons and to its prisoners.

European legal systems that appeal to alleged criminal associations with

supposed hierarchies and roles; detention measures such as the italian

41-bis (solitary confinement); international arrest warrants are all

instruments with which antifascism is repressed today, while in Europe

fascist parties rear their heads again.

Roberto Salis, in recent days, said that his daughter Ilaria is presumed

guilty for three reasons: she is a woman, she is not Hungarian and she

is antifascist.

The carceral treatment of Ilaria is an attack on every person that

declares themselves antifascist!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

IT:

Vi invitiamo al prima plenaria della campagna per Ilaria Salis.

Mercoledì 10 aprile alle ore 20.00 in Wildenbruchstr 24.

Con questa campagna per Ilaria e * altr* arrestat* di Budapest puntiamo

a creare uno spazio informativo e di condivisione sul loro caso

specifico e sulla repressione dell'antifascismo in generale.

Ci vogliamo tuttavia focalizzare su Ilaria per le sue condizioni

detentive e per una questione di vicinanza al gruppo solidale attivo a

Milano creatosi subito dopo il suo arresto.

Abbiamo voluto iniziare una campagna parallela a quelle già esistenti a

Berlino ed in Germania perché vogliamo mantenere una chiara e ferma

posizione pro-palestinese. Per noi è importante definire i nostri limiti

di dialogo e la cornice entro la quale vogliamo muoverci. Oggi più che

mai ci rifiutiamo di scendere a compromessi sulla questione

medio-orientale.

Il caso di Ilaria è l'ennesimo esempio di criminalizzazione

dell'antifascismo e della militanza radicale. L'anno scorso era stato

quello di Alfredo Cospito a mostrarci con quale sproporzione un governo

può reagire nelle sue carceri

Sistemi giuridici europei che si appellano a presunte associazioni a

delinquere con supposte gerarchie e ruoli; Misure detentive come il 41

bis (solitary confinement); Mandati di cattura europei: tutti strumenti

con cui oggi si reprime l'antifascismo, mentre nello spazio europeo

partiti fascisti rialzano la testa.

Roberto Salis, nei giorni scorsi, diceva che Ilaria è considerata

colpevole per tre motivi: è donna, non è ungherese ed è antifascista.

L'accanimento su Ilaria è un attacco a tutte le persone che si

dichiarano antifasciste.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DE:

Wir laden euch ein zum ersten Plenum der Ilaria-Salis-Kampagne.

Mittwoch, den 10. April um 20 Uhr in der Wildenbruchstr 24.

Mit dieser Kampagne für Ilaria und die andere*n antifaschistische*n

Gefangene*n in Budapest wollen wir einen Informationsraum über diesen

Fall insbesondere und über die Repression des Antifaschismus im

Allgemeinen schaffen.

Wir wollen uns hauptsächlich auf Ilaria konzentrieren, wegen ihrer

Haftbedingungen und wegen der Nähe zu der Mailänder Solidaritätsgruppe,

die unmittelbar nach ihrer Verhaftung gegründet wurde.

Wir haben uns entschieden, eine parallele Kampagne zu den bereits in

Berlin und Deutschland bestehenden zu starten, weil wir eine klare und

deutliche pro-palästinensische Position beibehalten wollen. Heute

weigern wir uns mehr denn je, in der Nahost-Frage Kompromisse

einzugehen.

Der Fall von Ilaria ist ein weiteres Beispiel für die Kriminalisierung

von Antifaschismus und radikaler Militanz. Letztes Jahr war es das

Beispiel von Alfredo Cospito, das die Unverhältnismäßigkeit der

staatlichen Maßnahmen in den Gefängnissen und gegenüber den Gefangenen

deutlich gemacht hat.

Europäische Rechtssysteme, die sich auf angebliche kriminelle

Verbindungen mit vermeintlichen Hierarchien und Rollen berufen;

Haftmaßnahmen wie die italienische 41-bis (Isolationshaft); und

internationale Haftbefehle sind alle Instrumente, mit denen der

Antifaschismus heute unterdrückt wird, während in Europa faschistische

Parteien wieder auftauchen.

Roberto Salis sagte in den letzten Tagen, dass seine Tochter Ilaria aus

drei Gründen als schuldig gilt: Sie ist eine Frau, sie ist keine Ungarin

und sie ist Antifaschistin.

Die Verbissenheit gegen Ilaria ist ein Angriff auf alle Menschen, die

sich als Antifaschist*innen bezeichnen!

Berlin Migrant Strikers