Solidarity with Silvia and Anna / Court date 14th of June

ITALIAN STATE INSTITUTIONALIZES TORTURE THROUGH THE 41A AND ITS EXTENSIONS

"We'll never eat this bread again."

SOLIDARITY WITH SILVIA AND ANNA ON HUNGER STRIKE FROM 29 MAY

NEXT COURT DATE OF SILVIA: 14th of June

SOLIDARITY WITH THE ANARCHIST PRISONERS ON HUNGER STRIKE AT THEIR SIDE

From May 29, two anarchists held in the section of High Security 2

of L'Aquila Prison chose to rebel against the conditions in which the Italian state keeps them

by initiating a struggle through the hunger strike for their transfer and the closure of the section to which they were directed

since last April. This is an area of the prison of L'Aquila, a microsection of 4 single cells called the "yellow section", a limited space used in the past

as 41bis female section, in which to date the staff of the department operates Police special

prison (Mobile Operating Group), to whose control the rest of the population of L'Aquila is subjected, cointaining

about 150 people in 41bis. As it happens also in other prisons where sections of 41bis are present (in

all 11 on the national territory), the shadow of this regime goes beyond those sections and extends to the

other, providing all inmates with a taste of the total isolation that characterizes it. It is revenge

of the state, made up of infamous restrictions on the limit of livability. It is the blackmail of the state, which

makes this a torture regime, because one only comes out of it by disregarding one's own identity and collaborating

with the system. Keeping companions in a so-called "hard prison" treatment,

or similar, does nothing but give us opportunities to speak out against the regime itself - the

41bis - of special detention from which these absurd rules of discipline derive, and against the

rotten world that has instituted, supported, boasted and used it as a macabre warning. In

Italy torture is instituted for what has been a shameless law for a long time, but we're not going to pass though us without taking action.

Just as our companions decided to do.

WE KNOW THAT WE ARE IN THE RIGHT, AND FOR THIS WE WILL FIGHT

ALONGSIDE PRISONERS AND WOMEN IN STRUGGLE

NEITHER ANNA, NOR SILVIA, NOR ANY OTHER WOMAN INSIDE THAT TOMB!

CLOSE THE FEMALE A.S.2 SECTION OF THE PRISON OF l'AQUILA!

Anarchists and Anarchists