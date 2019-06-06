EMRAWI geht online! Selbstorganisierte Info- und Veröffentlichungsseite aus //Österreich//

*English Version below*

Kritische und antiautoritäre Inhalte sind nicht nur wegen der aktuellen Zuspitzung kapitalistischer, nationalistischer, patriarchaler und autoritärer Zustände eine Notwenigkeit. EMRAWI-Seite stellt eine Plattform für eine Vielfalt von Perspektiven dar, die sich in der Wahl ihrer Strategien und den dafür verwendeten Mitteln unterscheiden, ergänzen oder auch widersprechen. Diverse Zugänge, wie beispielsweise antirassistische, queer_feministische, anarchistische und kommunistische, sollen hier einen Ort für ihre Veröffentlichungen finden. Beiträge mit thematischem Bezug zu Tierbefreiung, Hausbesetzungen, internationaler Solidarität und Repression sind genauso erwünscht, wie Artikelvorschläge, deren Ziel es ist, gegen kapitalistische, antisemitische oder neokoloniale Verhältnisse zu kämpfen, die Gefängnisgesellschaft, das Patriarchat, Grenzregime und andere Herrschaftsformen zu überwinden und unterschiedliche Barrieren in selbstorganisierten und emanzipatorischen Zusammenhängen abzuschaffen. Insbesondere Platz haben sollen auch Beiträge zu Themen, die nur allzuoft unter den Tisch gekehrt werden

und jene zu allem, was die Zukunft so bringen wird und von dem wir heute noch gar nicht wissen. Durch das Schaffen einer breiten Informationsplattform soll sichtbar werden, was in Österreich und darüber hinaus in dieser Hinsicht passiert und Inspiration, Auseinandersetzung oder Kritik anstoßen und vervielfältigen.

Nach der Einstellung von at.indymedia.org im Jahr 2012 fehlte eine solche Informationsplattform, woraufhin linksunten.indymedia.org vermehrt genutzt wurde. Die Kriminalisierung von letzterem im Jahr 2017 hinterließ ihre Spuren (nicht nur im Netz): In Folge, um größeren Schaden zu verhindern, musste die Seite abgeschaltet werden. Für den gesamten deutschsprachigen Raum ist das ein großer Verlust, vor allem für Menschen denen kaum bis keine lokalen Strukturen zur Verfügung stehen, um eigene Texte und Berichte zu veröffentlichen. Auch andere antiautoritäre, selbstorganisierte Internetseiten sind in letzter Zeit vermehrt von staatlicher Repression betroffen oder entschieden aus anderen Gründen, ihre Projekte zu beenden. Durch diese Entwicklungen sind Lücken entstanden, die es zu schließen gilt – und zwar durch dezentrale Gegenstrukturen zu staatlichen und kommerziellen Medien. Mehr und mehr Gruppen und Einzelpersonen verwenden kommerzielle Online-Plattformen, um sich zu organisieren und Texte zu veröffentlichen. Diese Seiten sammeln nicht nur Daten über ihre Nutzer*innen und geben sie an andere Konzerne weiter, sondern arbeiten auch direkt mit Repressionsbehörden zusammen oder erleichtern ihnen die Arbeit erheblich. EMRAWI.ORG soll der Entwicklung entgegenwirken, dass emanzipatorische Bewegungen sich vor allem auf diese kommerziellen Online-Dienste stützen. Emanzipatorische und widerständige Debatten und Berichterstattung gehören in selbstverwaltete Plattformen!

Wie funktioniert EMRAWI? Die Seite möchte es möglichst vielen Leuten ermöglichen, leicht zugänglich und anonym Texte zu veröffentlichen. Wenn du einen Beitrag veröffentlichen willst, brauchst du einen Account, den du ganz schnell und formlos anlegen kannst (wie das genau geht steht auf der Seite unter “Wie veröffentliche ich auf EMRAWI?”). Dann kannst du auch schon loslegen, einen Artikel zu verfassen, ihm einen Titel, eine Kurzbeschreibung und ein Bild hinzufügen und ihn zur Veröffentlichung vorschlagen. Wenn ein Artikel zur Veröffentlichung vorgeschlagen wurde, wird er von Moderator*innen innerhalb kurzer Zeit angeschaut und auf der Seite veröffentlicht.

EMRAWI ist eine Plattform, auf der alle veröffentlichen können, solange der Inhalt der Veröffentlichung nicht den Ansprüchen der Seite widerspricht und allein davon lebt die Seite: Die Artikel, die hier gepostet werden, sind kein Ausdruck der Meinung eines Redaktionskollektivs, sondern Beiträge von den Personen, die hier eine Plattform für ihre Veröffentlichungen gefunden haben und dadurch diese Seite gestalten – also hoffentlich auch du/ihr!

Wir ermutigen Einzelpersonen, Gruppen und Initiativen, uns ihr Feedback zu senden und hoffen auf viele interessante und vielfältige Beiträge.

Auf der Seite gibt es schone einige spannende Artikel zu verschiedenen Themen und Erklärungen, wie Artikel veröffentlicht werden können – schaut vorbei: www.emrawi.org !

Bleibt EManzipatorisch RAdikal und WIderständig!

EMRAWI

Juni2019

*English Version*

EMRAWI goes online! Self-organized website for news and publications from Austria!

For quite a long time we have been working on a publishing portal, on which individuals and groups can publish texts. Now we are online and can be found at:

EMRAWI.ORG! “EMRAWI – Infos: emanzipatorisch, radikal und widerständig” (Information: emanzipatory, radical, resistant) is an information platform for publications from a broad spectrum of emanzipatory, radical and resistant movements, for groups and individuals outside of party-politics in Austria and beyond.

Critical and anti-authoritarian content is not only necessary because of the current intensification of capitalist, nationalist, patriarchal and authoritarian tendencies. The EMRAWI page provides a platform for a diversity of perspectives that differ from, complement or even contradict in the choice of their strategies and the means used for them. Various approaches, such as anti-racist, queer _ feminist, Anarchist and communist, should find a place for their publications here. Contributions related to animal liberation, squatting, international solidarity and repression are just as much desired as contributions aimed at fighting capitalist, anti-semitic or neo-colonial conditions, overcoming the prison society, patriarchy, border regimes and other forms of domination and to abolish differing barriers in self-organized and emancipatory contexts. In particular, there should also be space for contributions on topics that are all too often ignored and those on everything that the future will bring and that we do not yet know about today. The creation of a broad information platform is intended to show what is happening in Austria and beyond and to initiate and multiply inspiration, debate or criticism.

After the end of at.indymedia.org in 2012, such an information platform was missing, as a result linksunten.indymedia.org was increasingly used. The criminalisation of the latter in 2017 left its traces (not just online): As to prevent bigger damage, the website had to be shut down. For the entire German-speaking areas, this is a great loss, especially for people who don´t or hardly have any local structures available to publish their own texts and reports. Other anti-authoritarian, self-organized websites have also recently been increasingly hit by state repression or decided to end their projects for other reasons. These developments have created gaps that need to be filled – with decentralised counter-structures to the state and commercial media! More and more groups and individuals are using commercial online platforms to organize and publish texts. These pages not just collect data about their users and pass it on to other companies, they also cooperate directly with repression authorities or make their work much easier. EMRAWI.ORG is intended to counteract the development that emancipatory movements rely primarily on these commercial online services. Emancipatory and resistant debates and reporting belong in self-oranzied platforms!

How does EMRAWI work? The site wants to make it possible for as many people as possible to publish texts easy accessiblly and anonymously. If you want to publish a contribution, you need an account that you can create quickly. Then you can start writing an article, add a title, a short description and a picture and suggest it for publication. If an article has been proposed for publication, it will be viewed by moderators within a short time and published on the site. EMRAWI is a platform on which everyone can publish as long as the content of the publication does not contradict the standards of the site and this alone makes this website alive: The articles posted here are not an expression of the opinion of an editorial collective, but contributions from the people who have found a platform for their publications here and by doing so, shaping this website – so hopefully you as well!

We encourage individuals, groups and initiatives to send us their feedback, and hope for many interesting and diverse contributions.

On the site you will find some exciting articles on different topics and explanations on how to publish articles – check it out: www.emrawi.org !

Stay emanzipatory radical and resistant!

EMRAWI

June2019