(Graz/Austria) - Karre von Sodexo angezündet

In der Dunkelheit des 6.3. haben wir in Graz eine Karre der Firma Sodexo angezündet. Sodexo macht mit dem Ausschaffungssystem Profit indem es Abschiebeknäste mit schaebigem Essen versorgt. Alle Firmen die aus dieser Industrie Profit schlagen sind unsere Feinde und verdinen unseren Hass.

Allen Kompliz_innen die gegen die Herrrschaft dieser Welt kämpfen fühlen wir uns verbunden.

Vor allem jenen hinter Gittern und jenen die sie unterstützen möchten wir mit diesem Feuer unsere revolutionäre Solidarität zeigen!

Durch die Mauer senden wir speziell eine freurige Umarmung an alle kürzlich Inhaftierten

Anarchist_innen in Turin, Trient und Rovereto. SILVIA, NICCOLO, BEPPE, ANTONIO, STECCO, RUPERT, AGNESE, SASHA, POZA, NICO, GIULIO tutti liberi!



Ebenfalls senden wir einen feurigen Gruss durch die Gitter an Loić! Wir hoffen das du dich durch solche Taten in deiner unbeugsamen Haltung unterstützt fühlst.

Für diese Aktion verwendeten wir Brandbeschleuniger den wir in entleerte Getränkedosen umfüllten. Die Dosen stellten wir auf den Boden unter die Reifen der Karre. Nach 5 bis 10 Minuten brennen die Reifen und die Karre fackelt ab.

Feuer für Sodexo!

Feuer allen Käfigen!

(Graz/Austria) - Car of Sodexo set on fire

In the darkness of the 6th of march we set a car of the company Sodexo in Graz on fire. Sodexo makes a profit with the deportation system by delivering shitty food to deportation centers. All companies that profit from this industry are our enemies and just deserve our hatred.

We feel connected to all accomplices who are fighting against the domination in this world.

Above all, those behind bars and those who support them, we want to show our revolutionary solidarity through this fire!

Through the walls we specifically send a burning hug to all recently detained anarchists in Turin, Trento and Rovereto. SILVIA, NICCOLO, BEPPE, ANTONIO, STECCO, RUPERT, AGNESE, SASHA, POZA, NICO, GIULIO tutti liberi!

We also send a burning greeting through the bars to Loić! We hope that you will feel supported by such acts in your unbending attitude.

For this action, we used fire accelerators that we filled into emptied beverage cans. We put the cans on the floor under the tires of the car. After 5 to 10 minutes, the tires burn and the car flares off.

Fire to Sodexo!

Fire to all cages