Victory of the anarchist hunger and thirst striker Giannis Michailidis

The comrade Giannis after an intense struggle where he put his body at a risk of 33 days of hunger strike and 4 days of thirst strike, managed to win what he was entitled to and had been demanding since last year: his conditional release on parole. Something that he had been forced to claim again with a 67-day hunger strike a year before, which he suspended after the verbal promises of the officials that his demand would be satisfied. Something that never happened and as a result, a year later, our comrade continued his struggle.

Today, 14/6, the Judicial Council of Amfissa decided on the release of Giannis on conditions. The struggle of our comrade is an important victory first for him, then for the political prisoners and finally for the solidarity movement.

A more analytical text from the assembly will follow.

UNTIL THE DESTRUCTION OF THE LAST PRISON

Original text in GR: https://athens.indymedia.org/post/1625678/