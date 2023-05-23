Greece: Some news as a first signal of solidarity with G. Michailidis - new hunger strike from 12/5/23

As a first signal of solidarity with the comrade’s struggle, we held a supporting march in the city centre, where we threw flyers and made paintings. About 100 comrades came to the solidarity march.



Solidarity Fund for Imprisoned, Persecuted Revolutionaries in Thessaloniki.

19.5.23 Drama city Greece: Slogans of solidarity to the hunger striker G. Michailidis

Spray painting at the bank of Piraeus for our comrade who went on hunger strike on 12/5/23.

p.s. Thanks a lot to the fascists who made room for us to paint again in one of the most central banks of the city.

Stonewall was a riot not a celebration, a black trans woman started it.

AGAINST THE POLITICAL PRISONER EXEMPTION REGIME

IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF OUR COMRADE

FREEDOM TO ANIMALS HUMAN AND NON-HUMAN, RIOT AND FIRE IN EVERY PRISON

PANKS/TRANS

19/5/23 Athens: A banner of solidarity was put up on the facade of the ASOEE (economics university) for the hunger striker from 12/5 G.Michaelides with a demand for his immediate release.

By self-managed hangout asoee.(economics university)

https://actforfree.noblogs.org/post/2023/05/22/greece-some-news-as-a-fir...