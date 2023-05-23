France,Béziers (Hérault) : attack the new police station!

Numerous projectiles, such as cinder blocks, petanque balls, cobblestones, shopping carts were thrown against the vehicles of the municipal police. Three cars were damaged, one of them seriously.

At the same time, a vehicle parked at the back of the joint police station [national and municipal police] in La Devèze was deliberately set on fire, seriously damaging the premises of the police station, which is closed for several days. CRS from Montpellier is due to arrive this Friday afternoon and may spend the weekend in the area.

https://actforfree.noblogs.org/post/2023/05/15/francebeziers-herault-att...