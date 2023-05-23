Incendiary Attack on a Volkswagen Dealership in Athens

At the same time, the ecological war for plutocratic resources called green energy is nothing but a new form of slavery on other continents, allowing Western capitalism to be as independent as possible from Russian gas or oil-producing countries. All this is another new mega stage of capitalism – green capitalism. It is the exploitation of the climate crisis and biological extinction by capital and the state.

When the New Democracy government came to power, it started an unprecedented upgrade of the repressive apparatus in both numbers and technical equipment. The cops are used as a solution to every “problem”: the pandemic, the universities, demonstrations and protests of all types, the gentrification of Athens. The cops are the number one remedy for everything.

All of the above are condensed in the memorandum of cooperation between the government of the New Democracy and Volkswagen with the aim of turning Astypalaia into the first smart island, a laboratory that leads the residents to become guinea pigs of the dystopian future. The contract began in September 2021, and aims to gradually replace the island’s conventional vehicles with electric ones. The project is being portrayed by the mainstream media as a technological leap that will benefit the environment and residents. In reality, of course, the memorandum of understanding is nothing more than another way of increasing profitability and repression at the expense of the natural environment and the inhabitants. VW will be able to test autonomous vehicles on the island under conditions outside the strict EU legislation, gaining the upper hand against competition. At the same time there is talk of installing hundreds of wind turbines on the island, turning it into a hub for electricity generation and completely destroying the natural environment. Finally, one of the first moves of the project was the donation of electric vehicles from VW to the murderous assault battalions of the cops and the coast guard.

The collaboration between the bloodthirsty ND government and VW is not unprecedented. VW has a long history of supporting fascist and oppressive regimes. From Nazi Germany in the 1930s, to the military dictatorships in Brazil and Argentina, to Franco’s Spain, VW has always been and continues to be at the forefront of capital profiting from conditions of brutal oppression.

For all these reasons, at dawn on May 10, we visited the VW dealership on Alexandras Avenue. Our intervention resulted in the destruction of several new electric vehicles and the destruction of the front of the dealership, without endangering passers-by or residents of the area. We consider it an integral part of anarchism to recognize those who profit from oppression, misery and exploitation and it is our duty to return the violence they cause back to them.

We dedicate our action to the prisoners of the social war, Fotis, Iasonas, Panos & Lampros, who are being prosecuted for the attack on the Piraeus traffic police.

Solidarity with our wounded comrades Boris and Serge from the militant ecological defence in the territories of the French state.

Solidarity to Mónica Caballero and Francisco Solar whose trial starts in a few days.

For a black May, in memory of comrade Mauricio Morales, who fell in battle 14 years ago.

Anarchists

