Offene Versammlung in Solidarität mit Alfredo Cospito gegen 41 bis und lebenslängliche Haftstrafen

Am 24. Februar 2023 hat der italienische Staat beschlossen, unseren anarchistischen Gefährten Alfredo Cospito zum Tode zu verurteilen. Die Entscheidung des Kassationsgerichtshofs ist eindeutig, Alfredo muss in 41 bis bleiben.

Eine Entscheidung, die mit Kaltblütigkeit und im Wissen um die Konsequenzen getroffen wurde.

Alfredo befindet sich seit dem 20. Oktober im Hungerstreik gegen 41bis und die lebenslange Haft. Angesichts des negativen Ausgangs der Kassation wird er den Streik fortsetzen, indem er die Einnahme von Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln sofort einstellt. Nach vier Monaten Hungerstreik ist sein Gesundheitszustand sehr kritisch, ein Absetzen der Nahrungsergänzungsmittel würde den Verlauf des Streiks beschleunigen und zu einem tragischen Ende führen.

Mit dieser Entscheidung hat der faschistische und massenmörderische italienische Staat nicht nur Alfredo zum Tode verurteilt, sondern auch ein klares Signal an alle gesendet, die es wagen, sich zu rebellieren: "Wagt es nicht einmal, euren Kopf zu heben, wir werden ihn abschlagen.”

Viele Kilometer trennen uns von Alfredo, von den vier Mauern, die ihn vom Rest der Welt isolieren wollen, von diesem rächenden und mörderischen Staat, der Italien ist, aber unsere Solidarität, unsere Liebe zur Freiheit kennt keine Grenzen.

Die Situation ist ernst und dringlich - die Tatsache, dass der italienische Staat bereit ist, das Todesurteil eines politischen Gefangenen öffentlich zu verkuenden und somit zu legitimieren, ist eine Eskalation in der Dynamik des Konflikts, auf der wir eine gemeinsame Antwort finden und die konkrete und aktive internationale Solidarität stärken müssen.

Aus diesem Grund rufen wir alle antiautoritären, anarchistischen und revolutionären Individuen, Kollektive und Realitäten, die sich mit Alfredos Kampf solidarisch und verbunden fühlen, dazu auf, aktiv an der offenen Versammlung am 1. März um 18:00 Uhr in Zielona Gora teilzunehmen.

Bringt eure Ideen, Beiträge und Perspektiven mit!!!

An der Seite von Alfredo, gegen staatliche Folter, Einzelhaft und alle Arten von Inhaftierung.

** ENG:

Open assembly in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito against 41 bis and life imprisonment without parole.

Wednesday 1/03/2023

Zielona Góra (Grünbergerstr. 73, Berlin)

at 18:00

On February 24, 2023, the Italian state decided to sentence our anarchist comrade Alfredo Cospito to death. The decision of the court of cassation is clear, Alfredo must remain in 41 bis.

A decision made with coolness and awareness of what the consequences will be.

Alfredo has been on hunger strike since October 20 against 41 bis and life imprisonment without parole. Now, given the negative outcome of the cassation, he will continue the strike by immediately stopping taking supplements. After four months of hunger strike, his health condition is very critical, stopping the supplements will accelerate the course of the strike to a tragic end.

The Italian fascist and stragist state with this decision has not only condemned Alfredo to death but has sent a clear signal to all those who dare to rise up: " Do not even dare to raise your head that we will cut it off."

There are many kilometers that separate us from Alfredo, from those 4 walls that want to keep him isolated from the rest of the world, from that avenging and murderous state that is Italy, but our solidarity, our love for freedom knows no boundaries.

The situation is serious and urgent, the fact that the Italian state is willing to publicly legitimize the death sentence of a political prisoner is an escalation in the dynamics of the conflict to which we need to find a common response and strengthen concrete and active international solidarity.

Therefore, we urge all anti-authoritarian, anarchist and revolutionary individualities , collectives and realities that feel solidarity and affinity with Alfredo's struggle to actively participate in the open assembly to be held on March 1 in Zielona Gora at 6 pm.

Bring your ideas, contributions and perspectives!!!

Side by side with Alfredo, against state torture, solitary confinement and all types of imprisonment.

*** ITA:

Assemblea aperta in solidarietà con Alfredo Cospito contro il 41 bis e l’ ergastolo ostativo.

Mercoledi 1/03/2023

Zielona Góra (Grünbergerstr. 73, Berlin)

ore 18:00

Il 24 Febbraio 2023 lo Stato Italiano ha deciso di condannare a morte il nostro compagno anarchico Alfredo Cospito. La decisione della corte di cassazione è chiara, Alfredo deve rimanere al 41 bis.

Decisione presa con freddezza e consapevolezza di quelle che saranno le conseguenze.

Alfredo è in sciopero della fame dal 20 Ottobre scorso contro il 41 bis e l’ergastolo ostativo. Adesso, dato l'esito negativo della cassazione, continuerà lo sciopero smettendo immediatamente di assumere gli integratori. Dopo quattro mesi di sciopero della fame, le sue condizioni di salute sono molto critiche, l’interruzione degli integratori accelererà il decorso dello sciopero fino alla tragica fine.

Lo stato Italiano, fascista e stragista, con questa decisione non solo ha condannato a morte Alfredo ma ha lanciato un chiaro segnale a tutti coloro che osano ribellarsi: “ Non osate nemmeno alzare la testa che ve la taglieremo”.

Ci sono molti chilometri che ci separano da Alfredo, da quelle 4 mura che lo vogliono tenere isolato dal resto del mondo, da quello Stato vendicatore e assassino che è l’Italia, ma la nostra solidarietà, il nostro amore per la libertà non conosce confini.

La situazione è grave e urgente, il fatto che lo Stato italiano sia disposto a legittimare pubblicamente la condanna a morte di un prigioniero politico è un escalation nella dinamica del conflitto a cui serve trovare una risposta comune e rafforzare la solidarietà internazionale concreta e attiva.

Per questo, sollecitiamo tutte le individualità , collettivi e realtà antiautoritarie, anarchiche e rivoluzionarie che si sentono solidari e affini alla lotta di Alfredo a partecipare attivamente al assemblea aperta che si terrà il giorno 1 Marzo a Zielona Gora alle ore 18:00.

Portate le vostre idee, contributi e prospettive!!

A fianco di Alfredo, contro la tortura di Stato, l’isolamento e ogni tipo di carcere.