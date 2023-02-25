Offene Versammlung in Solidarität mit Alfredo Cospito gegen 41 bis und lebenslängliche Haftstrafen
Mittwoch 1/03/2023
Zielona Gora (Grünbergerstr. 73, Berlin)
um 18.00 Uhr.
Am 24. Februar 2023 hat der italienische Staat beschlossen, unseren anarchistischen Gefährten Alfredo Cospito zum Tode zu verurteilen. Die Entscheidung des Kassationsgerichtshofs ist eindeutig, Alfredo muss in 41 bis bleiben.
Eine Entscheidung, die mit Kaltblütigkeit und im Wissen um die Konsequenzen getroffen wurde.
Alfredo befindet sich seit dem 20. Oktober im Hungerstreik gegen 41bis und die lebenslange Haft. Angesichts des negativen Ausgangs der Kassation wird er den Streik fortsetzen, indem er die Einnahme von Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln sofort einstellt. Nach vier Monaten Hungerstreik ist sein Gesundheitszustand sehr kritisch, ein Absetzen der Nahrungsergänzungsmittel würde den Verlauf des Streiks beschleunigen und zu einem tragischen Ende führen.
Mit dieser Entscheidung hat der faschistische und massenmörderische italienische Staat nicht nur Alfredo zum Tode verurteilt, sondern auch ein klares Signal an alle gesendet, die es wagen, sich zu rebellieren: "Wagt es nicht einmal, euren Kopf zu heben, wir werden ihn abschlagen.”
Viele Kilometer trennen uns von Alfredo, von den vier Mauern, die ihn vom Rest der Welt isolieren wollen, von diesem rächenden und mörderischen Staat, der Italien ist, aber unsere Solidarität, unsere Liebe zur Freiheit kennt keine Grenzen.
Die Situation ist ernst und dringlich - die Tatsache, dass der italienische Staat bereit ist, das Todesurteil eines politischen Gefangenen öffentlich zu verkuenden und somit zu legitimieren, ist eine Eskalation in der Dynamik des Konflikts, auf der wir eine gemeinsame Antwort finden und die konkrete und aktive internationale Solidarität stärken müssen.
Aus diesem Grund rufen wir alle antiautoritären, anarchistischen und revolutionären Individuen, Kollektive und Realitäten, die sich mit Alfredos Kampf solidarisch und verbunden fühlen, dazu auf, aktiv an der offenen Versammlung am 1. März um 18:00 Uhr in Zielona Gora teilzunehmen.
Bringt eure Ideen, Beiträge und Perspektiven mit!!!
An der Seite von Alfredo, gegen staatliche Folter, Einzelhaft und alle Arten von Inhaftierung.
** ENG:
Open assembly in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito against 41 bis and life imprisonment without parole.
Wednesday 1/03/2023
Zielona Góra (Grünbergerstr. 73, Berlin)
at 18:00
On February 24, 2023, the Italian state decided to sentence our anarchist comrade Alfredo Cospito to death. The decision of the court of cassation is clear, Alfredo must remain in 41 bis.
A decision made with coolness and awareness of what the consequences will be.
Alfredo has been on hunger strike since October 20 against 41 bis and life imprisonment without parole. Now, given the negative outcome of the cassation, he will continue the strike by immediately stopping taking supplements. After four months of hunger strike, his health condition is very critical, stopping the supplements will accelerate the course of the strike to a tragic end.
The Italian fascist and stragist state with this decision has not only condemned Alfredo to death but has sent a clear signal to all those who dare to rise up: " Do not even dare to raise your head that we will cut it off."
There are many kilometers that separate us from Alfredo, from those 4 walls that want to keep him isolated from the rest of the world, from that avenging and murderous state that is Italy, but our solidarity, our love for freedom knows no boundaries.
The situation is serious and urgent, the fact that the Italian state is willing to publicly legitimize the death sentence of a political prisoner is an escalation in the dynamics of the conflict to which we need to find a common response and strengthen concrete and active international solidarity.
Therefore, we urge all anti-authoritarian, anarchist and revolutionary individualities , collectives and realities that feel solidarity and affinity with Alfredo's struggle to actively participate in the open assembly to be held on March 1 in Zielona Gora at 6 pm.
Bring your ideas, contributions and perspectives!!!
Side by side with Alfredo, against state torture, solitary confinement and all types of imprisonment.
*** ITA:
Assemblea aperta in solidarietà con Alfredo Cospito contro il 41 bis e l’ ergastolo ostativo.
Mercoledi 1/03/2023
Zielona Góra (Grünbergerstr. 73, Berlin)
ore 18:00
Il 24 Febbraio 2023 lo Stato Italiano ha deciso di condannare a morte il nostro compagno anarchico Alfredo Cospito. La decisione della corte di cassazione è chiara, Alfredo deve rimanere al 41 bis.
Decisione presa con freddezza e consapevolezza di quelle che saranno le conseguenze.
Alfredo è in sciopero della fame dal 20 Ottobre scorso contro il 41 bis e l’ergastolo ostativo. Adesso, dato l'esito negativo della cassazione, continuerà lo sciopero smettendo immediatamente di assumere gli integratori. Dopo quattro mesi di sciopero della fame, le sue condizioni di salute sono molto critiche, l’interruzione degli integratori accelererà il decorso dello sciopero fino alla tragica fine.
Lo stato Italiano, fascista e stragista, con questa decisione non solo ha condannato a morte Alfredo ma ha lanciato un chiaro segnale a tutti coloro che osano ribellarsi: “ Non osate nemmeno alzare la testa che ve la taglieremo”.
Ci sono molti chilometri che ci separano da Alfredo, da quelle 4 mura che lo vogliono tenere isolato dal resto del mondo, da quello Stato vendicatore e assassino che è l’Italia, ma la nostra solidarietà, il nostro amore per la libertà non conosce confini.
La situazione è grave e urgente, il fatto che lo Stato italiano sia disposto a legittimare pubblicamente la condanna a morte di un prigioniero politico è un escalation nella dinamica del conflitto a cui serve trovare una risposta comune e rafforzare la solidarietà internazionale concreta e attiva.
Per questo, sollecitiamo tutte le individualità , collettivi e realtà antiautoritarie, anarchiche e rivoluzionarie che si sentono solidari e affini alla lotta di Alfredo a partecipare attivamente al assemblea aperta che si terrà il giorno 1 Marzo a Zielona Gora alle ore 18:00.
Portate le vostre idee, contributi e prospettive!!
A fianco di Alfredo, contro la tortura di Stato, l’isolamento e ogni tipo di carcere.
Ergänzungen
87121663103207
84647717153658 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/drt_777_3465_jgy https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/8198515j https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/3p5t7x78 86707427261321 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/4x5j7h1j https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/89673j62 8761202707273 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/615j0z9x https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/4b4x2463 84062803396854 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/9o43825z https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/440s4h5x 82372494075485 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/9x36171e https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/538z1o6c 87798132297580 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/441v9u2i https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/0t5i7k4m 84447720158856 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/3e0i5n5t https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/3j5o6c8p 8285644282644 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/2k2w4o1k https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/5i3y2h14 88864613013025 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/29826q6u https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/0d2q2g2n 88643679085410 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/7w538l6o https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/7w2b6i2t 85555958781301 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/6g4y8l0v https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/4g0v6r8h 83263974586830 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/8n6b096e https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/8h1k1p01 86992208826952 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/777g715g https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/941n9i5g 8786170965320 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/400f087z https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/5z6u8529 87926688362604 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/7b325z8s https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/7n9r2u5a 84834238186667 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/7x4y4k1b https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/284o2x7x 82651840455436 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/6j5j2q68 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/6y8z8d26 85139452213789 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/1v1z9744 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/80248h5g 87339942564067 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/015k7j0n https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/08918o7l 84429711271379 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/5x957z4o https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/3w8n5d4y 8166673314341 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/790k0z72 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/3s6m9d69 83302275827726 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/0p102o3c https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/5p1z118p 88741386183397 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/8j873520 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/2j4x990q 84752181977282 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/7p36955o https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/59068m2f 8591270545728 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/2b321s5p https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/8j4d2g9g 82038495126741 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/8c2m9f8v https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/0t4p2292 8397493229120 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/61998t6k https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/777q5575 87999880092707 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/1y8t0c31 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/0z4l7c3a 8321736938673 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/3s40532w https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/349k9a66 81080424995228 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/2y0p0g1e https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/042l478y 87921609467302 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/1d9o7t3v https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/0m0g6n55 83751656731744 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/7r488p03 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/3q3n8v2w 8691330945400 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/3i3i8j30 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/1o847r5k 8394168522263 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/2f722b71 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/55041h7q 81744678907590 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/02141b9q https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/8k60017s 81907414074788 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/0e634e51 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/5a0c6k09 81803300195723 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/8n1l1e1q https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/899h2o1d 84410755243312 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/8u082b4l https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/1v6b7j2q 85741001696560 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/3g2r338f https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/952l3c3d 83884784975912 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/6m407c6i https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/532b9y9d 86040648512800 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/4z9p1r2d https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/1n8k9u6n 8300778771754 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/2f545l32 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/557h374p 85898655963379 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/758z6u0r https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/6a4c059s 81072062693041 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/208g1z1n https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/006d8s70
811156943340
8276474179817 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/drt_777_3465_jgy https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/4s3y593u https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/9p9k1n4w 85572655867579 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/135h5g8m https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/1p0d7a37 88732563422349 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/7d49762i https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/55878671 84177700793727 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/5v5t3i3z https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/8j091k0d 850305475777 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/2g268w1q https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/5h7k186c 87587056488633 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/2x1n6y3f https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/714l8931 87183308831570 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/7c978u2t https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/812i7d3s 8719297588196 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/5m9b8s84 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/9q7x2m37 84229759872499 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/719y4y4u https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/7a5e9s0t 85264199762146 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/1p9x4c0p https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/0i8l4v13 87797200656618 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/7j8f6m2i https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/9z900s5k 88742938554801 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/699k4a6x https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/5j1x4138 88687897457231 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/0l0a3l9w https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/1w551c9f 83714479818736 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/5o60717p https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/403c5c90 82749240211535 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/9s1d5r75 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/3y8h844r 87939098975167 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/840k2u9y https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/4e671261 82993365391828 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/2b483y0p https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/22175w2q 8834966744111 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/2g906836 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/8p570j9l 81037188866487 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/4e361l3y https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/3v119k5o 87488738738586 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/4f5g4e1f https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/426q6097 87886286533108 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/6r9l0u0c https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/8f5b979d 83006086407436 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/6l253q0v https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/5t845g38 83711060146514 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/77487u92 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/5d711u47 86413107038546 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/0f0c3v8q https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/7t182l8n 82288625681510 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/9c0o3y27 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/1x5n8r5a 85744550011511 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/2m4g8k7j https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/989a0x4k 81908861974603 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/012b985q https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/276l6m7e 87879797072059 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/381k880f https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/0u48500h 86168056912070 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/547q5e7u https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/0d7l2x92 81612533908757 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/8c1t3k24 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/2v504m6n 86598588861069 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/8e5t7a5f https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/3n40753r 87365050721815 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/2m941x38 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/684c6w5p 8820808071708 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/70676c7r https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/6d056r0u 86483109188024 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/4m3g6l4e https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/6v129m9a 83226464067244 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/6l0m9l9n https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/7d658a4d 88072313236132 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/8o0j8f4k https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/6w3y973q 85284391143829 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/447t1b3p https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/6l1j2q83 86261921397201 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/146o4r0v https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/3o606q1s 8371431783488 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/5x2y2a8h https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/3n197w4x 81307037887736 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/5x908j1e https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/86903o5w 82447493101233 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/0k2f0e87 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/8g2b417b 82065120241649 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/9t2s789t https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/1t286w2u 83305899363504 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/9i7q2t36 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/6s517b7g 8807740745339 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/1r9s7f98 https://1car-insurance.fpush.net/3d2i6c0b
Solidarität mit Alfredo
leisten wir nicht wenn wenn "der faschistische und massenmörderische italienische Staat" kritisiert wird. Das ist doch verbal völlig drüber und inhaltlicher Unsinn der am Thema vorbeigeht. Wo ist der italienische Staat denn "massenmörderisch"? Damit diskreditiert ihr das ernsthafte Anliegen um bessere Haftbedingungen und für das Leben von Alfredo und für ein Ende von 41-bis zu kämpfen.
dissertation question help q328ix
You actually said this perfectly.
phd thesis https://dissertationwritingtops.com/ dissertation help