--- english below ---

✺✺✺ 17.Gedenkmarsch zu Ehren der afrikanischen / Schwarzen Held*Innen und

Opfer der Maafa* ✺✺✺

[*Versklavung, Kolonialismus, Neokolonialismus,

Genozide, Ökozide, Nazismus & Rassismus]

am 25.Februar 2022, Um

11:00 Uhr, ab Wilhelmstraße 92, 10117 Berlin

Zum 17. Mal in Folge ruft das Komitee für ein Afrikanisches Denkmal in

Berlin (KADIB), vertreten durch die African/Black Community (ABC), zum

jährlichen Gedenkmarsch zu Ehren der afrikanisch-schwarzen Held*Innen

und Opfer der Maafa auf. Der Begriff "Maafa" kommt aus dem Kiswaheli und

bedeutet "Die große Zerstörung" in Afrika, d.h. Versklavung,

Kolonialismus und Völkermorde, Neokolonialismus und Umweltmorde,

Nazismus und Rassismus.

***english***

‌✺✺✺ Commemorative March in honor of the African / Black heroines* and

Victims of the Maafa*✺✺✺

[*Slavery, colonialism, neo-colonialism,

Genocides, Ecocides, Nazism & Racism]

on February 25, 2022, At

11:00, from Wilhelmstraße 92, 10117 Berlin.

The 17th year now, the Committee for an African Memorial in

Berlin (KADIB), represented by the African/Black Community (ABC), calls for the

annual memorial march in honor of the African-Black heroines and victims of the

and victims of the Maafa. The term "Maafa" comes from the Kiswaheli and

means "the great destruction" in Africa, i.e. enslavement,

Colonialism and genocides, neo-colonialism and environmental killings,

Nazism and racism.