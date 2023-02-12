✺✺✺ 17.Gedenkmarsch zu Ehren der afrikanischen / Schwarzen Held*Innen und Opfer der Maafa* ✺✺✺
--- english below ---
✺✺✺ 17.Gedenkmarsch zu Ehren der afrikanischen / Schwarzen Held*Innen und
Opfer der Maafa* ✺✺✺
[*Versklavung, Kolonialismus, Neokolonialismus,
Genozide, Ökozide, Nazismus & Rassismus]
am 25.Februar 2022, Um
11:00 Uhr, ab Wilhelmstraße 92, 10117 Berlin
Zum 17. Mal in Folge ruft das Komitee für ein Afrikanisches Denkmal in
Berlin (KADIB), vertreten durch die African/Black Community (ABC), zum
jährlichen Gedenkmarsch zu Ehren der afrikanisch-schwarzen Held*Innen
und Opfer der Maafa auf. Der Begriff "Maafa" kommt aus dem Kiswaheli und
bedeutet "Die große Zerstörung" in Afrika, d.h. Versklavung,
Kolonialismus und Völkermorde, Neokolonialismus und Umweltmorde,
Nazismus und Rassismus.
***english***
✺✺✺ Commemorative March in honor of the African / Black heroines* and
Victims of the Maafa*✺✺✺
[*Slavery, colonialism, neo-colonialism,
Genocides, Ecocides, Nazism & Racism]
on February 25, 2022, At
11:00, from Wilhelmstraße 92, 10117 Berlin.
The 17th year now, the Committee for an African Memorial in
Berlin (KADIB), represented by the African/Black Community (ABC), calls for the
annual memorial march in honor of the African-Black heroines and victims of the
and victims of the Maafa. The term "Maafa" comes from the Kiswaheli and
means "the great destruction" in Africa, i.e. enslavement,
Colonialism and genocides, neo-colonialism and environmental killings,
Nazism and racism.
