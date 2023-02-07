(B) Antifa-Protest gegen die AfD-Veranstaltung mit Alice Weidel, danach offener Antifa-Tresen zum Vernetzen & Austauschen

Am 10.02. um 18 Uhr trifft sich die AfD anlässlich der anstehenden Wahl im "La Festa" in Kaulsdorf, mit dabei die Parteiprominenz Kristin Brinker und Alice Weidel.

Lasst uns gemeinsam Brinker, der Fraktionsvorsitzenden und Landesvorsitzenden der Berliner AfD zeigen, dass diese Stadt uns gehört und nicht den rassistischen Schweinen der AfD!

Weidel, die Vorsitzende der Bundestagsfraktion, setzt sich für eine ausgrenzende, menschenfeindliche Politik ein - eine ihrer Kernforderungen: Eine "Festung Europa". Dabei bedient sie sich extrem rechter, rassistischer Rhetorik und trägt diese in eine vermeintliche Mitte der Gesellschaft, den Bundestag und am 10.02. ins "La Festa".

Das "La Festa" hat bereits in der Vergangenheit zahlreiche AfD Veranstaltungen beherbergt und ihrer Ideologie eine Bühne geboten, während andere Lokalitäten aus Angst vor antifaschistischem Protest ihre Türen geschlossen hielten.

Lasst uns dem "La Festa" zeigen, dass es Konsequenzen hat sich solche Gäst_innen ins Haus geholt haben!

Lasst uns der AfD zeigen, dass es keinen ruhigen Randbezirk gibt!

Treffpunkt 16:30 S-Wuhletal - Kommt wütend, kämpferisch und in großen Zahlen!

Denn für heute und für immer: Keinen Raum den Faschist_innen!

---

** Meeting point: 4.30 pm S+U Wuhletal

-> Antifa demo & protest against the AfD event at La Festa

** Afterwards: exchange, network and chill at the Antifa bar of the Youth Antifa Platte & the Open Anti-Fascist Meeting Marzahn-Hellersdorf.

-> The bar starts at 8 pm at WB13, Am Berl 13, 13051 Berlin (near S-Wartenberg)

On February 2nd 18 o´clock the AfD meets up at the "La Festa" in Kaulsdorf campaigning for the upcoming election, guests are the prominent party members Kristin Brinkert and Alice Weidel.

Lets us together show Brinkert, the factionhead and head of the Berlin branch of the AfD, that this city belongs to us and not the racist pigs of the AfD!

Weidel, the head of the AfD faction in parliament, pushes for exclusionary, misantrophic politics - one of her main demands: A "fortress Europe". In that she draws heavily from right-wing and racist rhetoric trying to spread her massages in a presumed center of society, the parliament and on January 2nd also at the "La Festa".

The "La Festa" has priviously hosted multiple AfD events and given their ideology a platform, whereas other locations kept their doors shut in fear of antifascist protest.

Let us show the "La Festa" that there are consequences for opening their doors to these kind of guests!

Let us show the AfD that there is no calm fringe of the city!

Meeting point 4:30 S-Wuhletal - Come angry, combative and in large numbers!

Because for now and forever: No space to the fascists!