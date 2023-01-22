Solidaritätsaktion in Italien zur Unterstützung von Alfredo Cospito

Die Demonstration, an der etwa hundert Personen teilnahmen, forderte die Aufhebung der gegen Alfredo Cospito verhängten strengen Isolationshaft 41bis und die Annahme seiner Forderungen.

Alfredo, der sich seit dem 20. Oktober 2022 in einem unbefristeten Hungerstreik gegen das Gesetz 41bis und die aggressive lebenslange Haft befindet, die eine Art von Folter darstellt, um ihn völlig vom Kampf zu entfernen und ihn von seinen revolutionären Gedanken zu isolieren, gab über seine Anwälte eine Erklärung ab.

Ich erkläre, dass ich, wenn ich im Vollbesitz meiner geistigen Kräfte bin, mich der Zwangsernährung mit aller Kraft widersetzen werde. Sie werden mich ans Bett fesseln müssen. Kürzlich wurde mir die Möglichkeit einer medizinischen Zwangsbehandlung angedroht. Gegen ihre Grausamkeit und Hartnäckigkeit, gegen 41 bis und die aggressive Verurteilung zu lebenslanger Haft werde ich meine Stärke, meine Ausdauer und den Willen eines bewussten Anarchisten und Revolutionärs zeigen. Ich werde bis zum Ende weitermachen. Das Leben hat keinen Sinn für diejenigen, die in diesem Grab leben.

Der Vertreter der Anti-Imperialistischen Front hielt ebenfalls eine Rede bei der Aktion und würdigte den Widerstand von Alfredo Cospito. In der Rede wurde am Beispiel des Widerstands gegen das Todesfasten 2000 gezeigt, dass Hungerstreiks nicht nur dazu dienen, ein Recht in Bezug auf die Realität unseres Landes einzufordern, sondern auch eine Tradition des Widerstands und des Nicht-Aufgebens zu schaffen. Es wurde festgestellt, dass wir Alfredos Widerstand bisher unterstützt haben und dass wir auch im weiteren Verlauf des Prozesses solidarisch sein werden.

In ihren Erklärungen sprachen viele Redner über die Traditionen und Siege, die durch den Hungerstreik der revolutionären Gefangenen in der Türkei und kürzlich in Griechenland geschaffen wurden.

Solidarity action in Italy in support of Alfredo Cospito

The rally in solidarity with the anarchist and revolutionary prisoner Alfredo Cospito, organised by the Assembly in Solidarity with Revolutionary Prisoners in Struggle, which is supported by the Anti-Imperialist Front Italy and includes many institutions and organisations, was held on 19 January 2023 in San Marco Square in Rome.

The demonstration, attended by a hundred people, demanded the cancellation of the 41bis severe isolation law imposed on Alfredo Cospito and the acceptance of his demands.

Alfredo, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since 20 October 2022 against the 41 bis law and aggressive life imprisonment, which is a kind of torture applied to completely detach him from the struggle and completely isolate him from his revolutionary thoughts, issued a statement through his lawyers.

‘I declare that if I am in full possession of my mental capacity, I will oppose force-feeding with all my strength. They will have to confine me to bed. Recently the possibility of compulsory medical treatment has been foreshadowed to me. Against their cruelty and stubbornness, against 41 bis and the aggressive sentence of life imprisonment, I will show my strength, perseverance and the will of a conscious anarchist and revolutionary. I will continue to the end. Life has no meaning for those who live in this grave.’

The representative of the Anti-Imperialist Front also made a speech at the action and saluted Alfredo Cospito’s resistance. In the speech, it was exemplified with the 2000 Death Fast resistance that hunger strikes are not only to demand a right in terms of the reality of our country, but also to create a tradition of resistance and non-surrender. It was stated that we have embraced Alfredo’s resistance so far and that we will be in solidarity in the following process.

In their statements, many speakers talked about the traditions and victories created by referring to the hunger strike resistance of revolutionary prisoners in Turkey and recently in Greece.

————————————————————————-

AEC: İtalya’da Alfredo Cospito ile dayanışma eylemi gerçekleştirildi

Anti-Emperyalist Cephe İtalya’nın da desteklediği, birçok kurum ve örgütün bileşeni olan Mücadele içindeki Devrimci Tutsaklarla Dayanışma Meclisi’nin organize ettiği anarşist ve devrimci tutsak Alfredo Cospito ile dayanışma eylemi 19 Ocak 2023 günü Roma’da San Marco Meydanında gerçekleştirildi.

Yüz kişinin katıldığı eylemde Alfredo Cospito’ya uygulanan 41bis ağır tecrit yasasının iptal edilmesi ve taleplerinin kabul edilmesi istendi.

Mücadeleden tamamen koparılması ve devrimci düşüncelerinden tamamen soyutlamak için uygulanan bir nevi işkence olan 41 bis yasasına ve düşmanca müebbet hapis cezasına karşı 20 Ekim 2022 tarihinden bu yana süresiz açlık grevinde olan Alfredo avukatları aracılığı ile bir açıklama yayınladı.

Alfredo Cospito: ‘Akli melekelerimin tam olarak yerinde olması halinde zorla beslenmeye tüm gücüm ile karşı çıkacağımı bildiririm. Beni yatağa bağlamak zorunda kalacaklar. Son zamanlarda bana zorunlu sağlık tedavisi olasılığı ima edildi. Onların acımasızlığına ve inatçılığına, 41 bis ve düşmanca müebbet hapis cezasına karşı ben gücümü, azmimi ve bilinçli bir anarşist ve devrimcinin iradesini ortaya koyacağım. Sonuna kadar devam edeceğim. Bu mezarda yaşayanlar için hayatın hiçbir anlamı yok.’

Eylemde Anti-Emperyalist Cephe temsilcisi de konuşma yaparak Alfredo Cospito’nun direnişini selamladı. Yapılan konuşmada açlık grevleri ülkemiz gerçekliliği açısından sadece bir hak talep etmek için değil aynı zamanda bir direnme ve teslim olmama geleneğinin yarattığı 2000 Ölüm Orucu direnişi ile örneklendirildi. Şimdiye kadar Alfredo’nun direnişini sahiplenildiği ve bundan sonraki süreçtede dayanışma içerisinde olunacağı belirtildi.

B

ir çok konuşmacı açıklamalarında, Türkiye’de ki ve son olarak Yunanistan’da ki devrimci tutsakların açlık grevi direnişlerine değinerek yaratılan gelenekleri ve zaferleri anlattı.

https://anti-imperialistfront.org/solidarity-action-in-italy-in-support-...