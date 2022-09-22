Updates zum anarchistischen Gefangenen Davide Delogu // Updates about the anarchist prisoner Davide Delogu

***english below***

Am 17. März diesen Jahres ist der sardische Anarchist Davide Delogu in einen Knast nach Neapel verlegt worden. Vorher war er in Vibo. Er sitzt seit 2010 im Knast, die meiste Zeit davon in Isolation. Es geht ihm okay und er freut sich über Post. Die Post an seine alte Adresse kommt nicht an, deswegen hier nochmal die neue Adresse, um ihm Briefe zu schreiben.

Davide Delogu,

Via Roma Verso Scampia, 350,

80144 Napoli (NA)

Um ihn finanziell zu unterstützen, kann auf diese Konto überwiesen werden:

POSTEPAY

ZAHLBAR AN: LAURA GARGIULO

IBAN: IT17I3608105138295981295990

***english***

On March 17 of this year, Sardinian anarchist Davide Delogu was transferred to a prison in Naples. Before he was in Vibo. He has been in jail since 2010, most of the time in isolation. He is doing okay and is happy to receive letters. The letters to his old address will arrive, so here again is the new address to write him.

Davide Delogu,

Via Roma Verso Scampia, 350,

80144 Napoli (NA)

To support him financially, you can transfer money to this account:

POSTEPAY

PAYABLE TO: LAURA GARGIULO

IBAN: IT17I3608105138295981295990

more infos: https://www.prisonersolidarity.com/prisoner/davide-delogu