NOTICE OF SUSPENSION - NOT TERMINATION - OF THE HUNGER STRIKE

The justice system has been humiliated. So far, the only success of this hunger strike is that it has highlighted its contradictions. In terms of the barricades I have attempted to raise, there have been the statements of the lawyers, changing the mood of the "throw them inside and throw away the keys" logic. But my personal request remains in the air. And my commitment that I wouldn't stop seems betrayed at this point. This weighs on me, of course, and despite knowing that my intention is - if necessary - to continue at a more fruitful time in the near future; but as I said before, not everything can be said at this moment and I hope it will not have to be said. Closing this announcement, I want to wholeheartedly thank those who have supported me in any way. Those who took a stand, those who transcended their social roles because empathy prevailed. But above all, those who fought tooth and nail to break the enforced silence, those who were beaten in the streets to express their solidarity, those who took risks and those who starved in prison. To the latter I owe my life. If all this had not happened, at this moment the conditions for this suspension wouldn't exist. That's all for now. I still look forward to my immediate release.

Everything continues...

Yiannis Michailidis

source https://athens.indymedia.org/post/1620208/