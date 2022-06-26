Solidarity from Leipzig on 25th june

von: anonym am: 26.06.2022 - 13:22
Freiräume
Soziale Kämpfe
Leipzig Athen

Anarchists from Leipzig sending Solidarity to the struggle in Athens

We got the invitation for an international action on 25th june (https://athens.indymedia.org/post/1619188/) and came together to show solidarity. We send strength and greets to those, who rise up against patriarchy and capitalism, state and bosses. We stand with you and hope you had an successfull day and night and many more to come.

Creative Commons by-sa: Weitergabe unter gleichen Bedingungen

Ergänzungen

Von: Hrvat am: 26.06. - 20:50

Ein Gruppen-Selfie sogar!