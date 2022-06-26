Solidarity from Leipzig on 25th june
von: anonym am: 26.06.2022 - 13:22
Themen:
Regionen:
Anarchists from Leipzig sending Solidarity to the struggle in Athens
Anarchists from Leipzig sending Solidarity to the struggle in Athens
We got the invitation for an international action on 25th june (https://athens.indymedia.org/post/1619188/) and came together to show solidarity. We send strength and greets to those, who rise up against patriarchy and capitalism, state and bosses. We stand with you and hope you had an successfull day and night and many more to come.
webadresse:
Lizenz des Artikels und aller eingebetteten Medien:
Creative Commons by-sa: Weitergabe unter gleichen Bedingungen
Ergänzungen
Hurra, wieder ein Selfie!
Ein Gruppen-Selfie sogar!