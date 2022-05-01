[B] #R1MB Evaluation of the anarchist Block

Political Process

We called for a joint anarchist block were different expression of rebellious could come together. During the process ww find ways to be open towards one another and confront the differences among us. The structural dominance that we still reproduce on our structures and upon we must react collectively. Agreeing to disagree and respecting that even when we use different ways, we have a common fight

The assembly was a space for political exchange, that included content discussions between the very different notions of anarchy that were brought by the people attending. One of the prospects of such a process was to create a block in which these different notions could be brought to the streets. Not by unifying our ideologies but by an understanding that we need to work on the acknowledgment of our difference, joining an active fight for freedom. We had very interesting discussions and forged new connections between us, that might well find their way into a regular anarchist assembly, and will give us strength and even new company when dispersing again into our daily struggles.

Some topics did not receive enough discussion during the process, for example: How do we mobilize for the demo/block, what channels do we use, what content do we spread? It is our experience that when a topic does not get discussed explicitly we automatically fall back on standard options and do 'business as usual' (in this case: mobilization through posters in known kiezes and texts on IM/kontra with little content/explanation why people outside the scene should join the demo). We also missed the opportunity to inform publicly about the ongoing process because no one felt responsible for the task even though it was proposed.

Expression of the block

The fruitful differences in between us, translated into a bigger than expected block, that far from being a black block was composed of a diversity of groups and people. We heard of comrades and friends coming from very different struggles, that joined the block. Even though there was also space for connection and strength, as we heard, patriarchal behavior was reproduced in our block. We think a certain way of coming together (black block) doesn't need to recreate egocentric or aggressive behavior towards one another and hope that we learn again collectively. Black block is an act of solidarity. Covering our faces is a way of collective care.

The self-defense of the demonstration against attacks from cops was an important issue for us. People actively defend themselves and the block against attacks. We also want to highlight the spontaneous solidarity of people who were not part of the block. They often stood in between the rows of cops and the block and restricted the possibilities of cops to control and attack.

At the same time, we heard that the political expression to the outside was not always that clear. More banners and signs with political statements would have been good to have a clearer message to the outside. However we do not think that we should be the only ones providing a political message within the block. Our invitation was from the beggining to build something together and not merely to follow those walking in the front. in this regard we would like to share our reflection about a sort of consumerism behavior we see in us as movement - of joining political space without bringing one's own voice and initiative to the demo.

In this regard, we also discussed the showing of middle fingers towards filming people. While we share, that filming in demonstrations is highly problematic, especially as it helps the repression forces but also for the atmosphere of spectacle that it creates, we don't think that insulting solidaric bystanders is the proper reaction, especially on this occasion, in which cameras were omnipresent. How to deal with filmings on such big demonstrations as mayday should be part of a broader discussion, and several proposals were made for next year to create more general awareness about the issues it entails.

Even when we see that this behavior was not transporting our political position aginst filming, we are convinced that we should as a movement have a more radical position and praxis against the practice of filming and our presence on social media platforms. We find it extremely problematic that we just take for granted that our actions will be filmed and posted by others, instead of increasing our fight against digital surveillance and the mediatization of our lives. The fact that people are cooperating with repression structures, by providing material that the state uses as "proof of delict", should be further problematized. Particularly mayday videos and pictures provided on social media have been a big source of repression - utilized for persecuting structures and comrades. Therefore we cannot see the act of filming as a solidary one, but on the contrary as an act of indirectly policing each other.

Furthermore, we acknowledge the lack of discussion about what an autonomous decision about the usage of our image and personal life means to us. And reject the idea that we can constantly be obliged to be perpetuated in the digital world via social media post, security cameras, gps trackers and more.

During the demo, some of us realized that anti-deutsch slogans were shouted from inside the anarchist block. In one instance people screamed: "against all antisemitism" while a speech of Palestinian comrades was being held. While at this moment we did not manage to stop this from happening, we say now clear: anti-deutsch positions should have had no space in the anarchist block! As we posted in our call before, we share a clear anti-colonial position, that we are in full solidarity with anyone fighting for freedom and self determination. This means a full rejection of any positions that seek to silence the voice of palestinian comerades.

We want to express our solidarity with all the Palestinian comrades, whose demonstrations have been forbidden in Berlin in a time of increased aggression by the state of Israel. We share our grief over the ones killed in the occupied territories. Solidarity is important and by joining our voices together we can manage to overcome the repression by any state.

As usual the cops and Springer's press are agitating hand in hand. This time, not only are attacks against the demo legitimized in advance, but the personal data of the person registering was also passed on to Springer by the cops. This attack hits us all! Back then and today: Expropriate Springer!

During the route

The block formed a bit later than the internationalist and the Klassenkampf block, in the beginning, there were not a lot of people present. We know that a lot of people joined last minute also because of security reasons, as they did not want to be exposed to civil cops and cameras. This raises the question for us, of how to adapt our strategies when we commit to being part of the larger demo and its schedule. The front part between the banners formed a black block, while the back of the anarchist block was more "colorful". When we started walking, we were happy to see how many joined us to protest together and the block grew a lot.This posed some structural difficulties that were resolved spontaneously to adapt to the size. Also some people joined the front part of the block, which did not cover their faces and were maybe not prepared for the dynamics in this part of the demo. How to create a culture of self-care and self-protection without being exclusive is something that we have to continuously work on. Some also questioned if a black block is a right strategy for this day. As a lot of people mix in anyways and not all of us wanted to participate using that method.

The first attack by the cops happened on Sonnenallee. People formed chains and resisted actively the attacks, by this stopping the cops from crashing the block. Our hearts were warmed by the solidarity from the internationalist block, that not only stopped to show solidarity but their last rows came to our support, to resist the attack. After the attack, we managed to re-establish the row structure.

From Sonnenallee on, the cops tried to establish a cordon, first on the left, later when we turned into the small streets on both sides. The cops were often hindered by solidary bystanders that walked between the banners and the police. This changed after Kottbusser Tor when we walked into the prepared kettle. The police around us started to push us closer and closer until eventually, they smashed the demo in O-Platz. The cops had prepared themselfes, putting stadion lights and closing the surrounding streets. When they attacked they used pepperspray and ran into the block. At this point it became impossible to maintain the rows. Unlike some other political positions, we think it was politically the right decision to finish the demo and not dissolve it before. We also see that the situation at O-Platz was very much managed by the police with few possibilities for us to counter the cops' strategy. This gave them a lot of space for arresting people, which we should carefully evaluate to avoid this situation in the years to come.

Growing the seed of resistance

Overall most of us had a positive feeling about how things went, especially the political process between us. We strengthened our connection and exchanged different points of view. We had many political discussions which pushed us outside of our comfort zones. And this created a visibility of the existing anarchy, both in the discussion and on the day of the R1MB itself.

That said it was a problem that although many people joined the meetings in the beginning and directly before the demo, some of the meetings in between had only very few participants. In future years we encourage people who commit to the process in the beginning to show more consistent support throughout the time. Sometimes we missed people and resources exactly when these would have been most important.

It has not been always easy for us to fit into the broader alliance due to some key political differences. Anyways, we think that the process was worth taking part in. A lot we talked in the alliance about solidaric responses to attacks by the cops, but it did not stay with talking. The structure of the demo as well as the participants of the different blocks showed solidarity and resisted with us against the cops' attacks.

This process emerged out of an open call and during we were consolidated as an open assembly, that was open to participation. The experience of organizing for the block together, the bonds of trust and affinity that were created, made us wonder whether to start a new intent of creating a space where we as anarchists can regularly meet. A place to coordinate our struggles and to foster the relationships in between us. An open assembly for the coordination of anarchists struggles in Berlin.

Fighting together creates the trust for future cooperation, continuously learning from each other, and creatively finding new ways of putting the system of property in danger.

Deutsch

#R1MB Auswertung des anarchistischen Blocks

Nach einem offenen Aufruf organisierte dieses Jahr eine Koordination von anarchistischen Gruppen und Einzelpersonen den anarchistischen Block als Teil der diesjährigen #R1MB Demo. Einige von uns nahmen von Anfang an an der offenen Versammlung teil, andere schlossen sich kurz vor der Demonstration an, um die Struktur des Blocks zu unterstützen. Als solche, wollen wir unsere Überlegungen zum politischen Prozess, zur Koordination mit anderen Gruppen im Bündnis für die #R1MB und zur Demonstration selbst teilen.

Politischer Prozess

Wir riefen zu einem gemeinsamen anarchistischen Block auf, in dem verschiedene Ausdrucksformen des Rebellischen zusammenkommen konnten. Während des Prozesses haben wir Wege gefunden, offen miteinander umzugehen und die Unterschiede zwischen uns zu offen anzusprechen. Auch die strukturelle Dominanz, die wir immer noch in unseren Strukturen reproduzieren und auf die wir gemeinsam reagieren müssen. Mit dem Verständnis, dass wir trotz unserer unterschiedlichen Meinungen und unserer unterschiedlichen Wege einen gemeinsamen Kampf führen können.

Die Versammlung war ein Raum für politischen Austausch, der auch inhaltliche Diskussionen zwischen den sehr unterschiedlichen Vorstellungen von Anarchie, die von den Anwesenden eingebracht wurden, beinhaltete. Eine der Aussichten eines solchen Prozesses war es, einen Block zu schaffen, in dem diese unterschiedlichen Vorstellungen auf die Straße gebracht werden können. Nicht durch die Vereinheitlichung unserer Ideologien, sondern durch die Einsicht, dass wir an der Anerkennung unserer Unterschiede arbeiten müssen, indem wir uns einem aktiven Kampf für die Freiheit anschließen. Wir hatten sehr interessante Diskussionen und knüpften neue Verbindungen zwischen uns, die durchaus ihren Weg in eine reguläre anarchistische Versammlung finden könnten und uns Kraft und sogar neue Gesellschaft geben werden, wenn wir uns wieder in unsere täglichen Kämpfe zerstreuen.

Einige Themen wurden während des Prozesses nicht ausreichend diskutiert, zum Beispiel: Wie mobilisieren wir für die Demo/Blockade, welche Kanäle nutzen wir, welche Inhalte verbreiten wir? Wir haben die Erfahrung gemacht, dass wir, wenn ein Thema nicht explizit diskutiert wird, automatisch auf Standardoptionen und "business as usual" zurückgreifen (in diesem Fall: Mobilisierung durch Plakate in bekannten Kiezen und Texte auf IM/kontra mit wenig Inhalt/Erläuterung, warum Leute außerhalb der Szene an der Demo teilnehmen sollten). Wir haben auch die Chance verpasst, öffentlich über den laufenden Prozess zu informieren, weil sich niemand für diese Aufgabe zuständig fühlte, obwohl sie vorgeschlagen wurde.

Ausdrucksform des Blocks

Die fruchtbaren Unterschiede zwischen uns haben zu einem Block geführt, der größer war als erwartet. Über den schwarzer Block hinaus setzte sich dieser aus einer Vielfalt von Gruppen und Menschen zusammensetzte. Wir hörten von Genoss:innen und Freund:innen, die aus ganz unterschiedlichen Kämpfen kamen und sich dem Block anschlossen. Obwohl es auch Raum für Verbindung und Stärke gab, wurde, wie wir hörten, patriarchalisches Verhalten in unserem Block reproduziert. Wir sind der Meinung, dass eine bestimmte Art des Zusammenkommens (schwarzer Block) kein egozentrisches oder aggressives Verhalten gegenüber den anderen reproduzieren muss und hoffen, dass wir gemeinsam weiter lernen. Der schwarze Block ist für uns auch ein Akt der Solidarität. Die Verhüllung unserer Gesichter ist eine Form der kollektiven Fürsorge.

Die Selbstverteidigung der Demonstration gegen Angriffe von Polizisten war für uns ein wichtig. Die Menschen verteidigen sich und den Block aktiv gegen Angriffe. Wir wollen auch die spontane Solidarität von Menschen hervorheben, die nicht Teil des Blocks waren. Sie stellten sich oft zwischen die Reihen der Bullen und den Block und schränkten die Möglichkeiten der Bullen ein, zu kontrollieren und anzugreifen.

Gleichzeitig hörten wir, dass der politische Ausdruck nach außen nicht immer so klar war. Mehr Transparente und Schilder mit politischen Aussagen wären gut gewesen, um eine deutlichere Botschaft nach außen zu vermitteln. Wir sind jedoch nicht der Meinung, dass wir die einzigen sein sollten, die innerhalb des Blocks eine politische Botschaft vermitteln. Unsere Einladung war von Anfang an, gemeinsam etwas aufzubauen und nicht nur denen zu folgen, die vorne gehen. Auch möchten wir unsere Überlegungen zu einer Art Konsumverhalten teilen, das wir bei uns als Bewegung sehen - sich dem politischen Raum anzuschließen, ohne die eigene Stimme und Initiative in die Demo einzubringen.

In diesem Zusammenhang haben wir auch über das Zeigen des Mittelfingers gegenüber filmenden Menschen diskutiert. Wir teilen zwar die Ansicht, dass das Filmen bei Demonstrationen höchst problematisch ist, insbesondere weil es die Repressionskräfte unterstützt, aber auch wegen der Atmosphäre des Spektakels, die es schafft. Allerdings denken wir nicht, dass die Beleidigung solidarischer Umstehender die richtige Reaktion ist, insbesondere bei diesem Anlass, bei der Kameras allgegenwärtig waren. Der Umgang mit Filmaufnahmen auf solchen Großdemonstrationen wie dem ersten Mai sollte Teil einer breiteren Diskussion sein, und es wurden mehrere Vorschläge für das nächste Jahr gemacht, um ein allgemeineres Bewusstsein für die damit verbundenen Probleme zu schaffen.

Auch wenn wir sehen, dass dieses Verhalten nicht unsere politische Position gegen das Filmen transportiert hat, sind wir überzeugt, dass wir als Bewegung eine radikalere Position und Praxis gegen die Praxis des Filmens und unsere Präsenz auf Social Media Plattformen haben sollten. Wir finden es äußerst problematisch, dass wir es einfach als gegeben hinnehmen, dass unsere Aktionen von anderen gefilmt und gepostet werden, anstatt unseren Kampf gegen die digitale Überwachung und die Mediatisierung unseres Lebens zu verstärken. Die Tatsache, dass Menschen mit Repressionsstrukturen kooperieren, indem sie Material zur Verfügung stellen, welches der Staat als "Beweis für Straftaten" verwendet, sollte weiter problematisiert werden. Insbesondere Videos und Bilder vom ersten Mai, die in den sozialen Medien zur Verfügung gestellt werden, sind eine große Quelle der Repression, die für die Verfolgung von Strukturen, Genoss:innen und Freund:innen genutzt wird. Daher können wir den Akt des Filmens nicht als einen solidarischen sehen, sondern im Gegenteil als einen Akt der indirekten gegenseitigen Überwachung.

Außerdem erkennen wir eine fehlende Diskussion , was eine autonome Entscheidung über die Verwendung unseres Bildes und unseres persönlichen Lebens für uns bedeutet. Und wir lehnen die Vorstellung ab, dass wir in der digitalen Welt durch Social Media Posts, Überwachungskameras, GPS-Tracker und mehr ständig dazu gezwungen werden können, uns zu verewigen.

Während der Demo stellten einige von uns fest, dass aus dem Inneren des anarchistischen Blocks antideutsche Parolen gebrüllt wurden. In einem Fall schrien die Leute: "Gegen jeden Antisemitismus", während eine Rede von palästinensischen Genoss:innen gehalten wurde. Auch wenn es uns in diesem Moment nicht gelungen ist, dies zu verhindern, sagen wir jetzt klar: antideutsche Positionen hätten im anarchistischen Block keinen Platz haben dürfen! Wie wir bereits in unserem Aufruf gepostet haben, teilen wir eine klare antikoloniale Position und sind in voller Solidarität mit allen, die für Freiheit und Selbstbestimmung kämpfen. Das bedeutet, dass wir alle Positionen ablehnen, die versuchen, die Stimme der palästinensischen Genoss:innen zum Schweigen zu bringen.

Wir möchten unsere Solidarität mit allen palästinensischen Genoss:innen zum Ausdruck bringen, deren Demonstrationen in Berlin in einer Zeit der verstärkten Aggression durch den israelischen Staat verboten wurde. Wir teilen unsere Trauer über die Getöteten in den besetzten Gebieten. Solidarität ist wichtig und wenn wir unsere Stimmen vereinen, können wir es schaffen, die Repression durch jeden Staat zu überwinden.

Wie üblich agitieren die Bullen und die Springer-Presse Hand in Hand. Diesmal wurden nicht nur Angriffe gegen die Demo im Vorfeld legitimiert, sondern auch die persönlichen Daten der anmeldenden Person von den Bullen an Springer weitergegeben. Dieser Angriff trifft uns alle! Damals und heute: Springer enteignen!

Die Saat des Widerstands wachsen lassen

Insgesamt hatten die meisten von uns ein positives Gefühl über den Verlauf der Dinge, insbesondere was unseren politischen Prozess in der offenen Versammlung betraf. Wir stärkten unsere Verbindungen und tauschten unterschiedliche Standpunkte aus. Wir hatten viele politische Diskussionen, die uns aus unserer Komfortzone herausbrachten. Dadurch wurde die bestehende Anarchie sichtbar, sowohl in der Diskussion als auch am Tag der R1MB selbst.

Allerdings war es ein Problem, dass, obwohl viele Leute zu den Treffen am Anfang und direkt vor der Demo kamen, einige der Treffen dazwischen nur sehr wenige Teilnehmer hatten. In den kommenden Jahren ermutigen wir diejenigen, die sich zu Beginn des Prozesses engagieren, zu einer konsequenteren Unterstützung während der gesamten Zeit. Manchmal fehlten uns Menschen und Ressourcen genau dann, wenn sie am wichtigsten gewesen wären.

Es war nicht immer einfach für uns, uns in das breitere Bündnis einzugliedern, da es einige grundlegende politische Differenzen gab. Trotzdem denken wir, dass es sich gelohnt hat, an diesem Prozess teilzunehmen. Wir haben im Bündnis viel über solidarische Antworten auf die Angriffe der Bullen gesprochen, aber es ist nicht beim Reden geblieben. Sowohl die Demostruktur als auch die Teilnehmer:innen der verschiedenen Blöcke zeigten sich solidarisch und leisteten mit uns Widerstand gegen die Angriffe der Bullen.

Dieser Prozess ist aus einem offenen Aufruf hervorgegangen und hat sich im Laufe der Zeit zu einer offenen Versammlung gefestigt. Die Erfahrung der gemeinsamen Organisation des Blocks, die Bande des Vertrauens und der Verbundenheit, die entstanden sind, ließen uns überlegen, ob wir nicht einen neuen Versuch starten sollten, einen Raum zu schaffen, in dem wir uns als Anarchisten regelmäßig treffen können. Ein Ort, um unsere Kämpfe zu koordinieren und die Beziehungen zwischen uns zu fördern. Eine offene Versammlung für die Koordination anarchistischer Kämpfe in Berlin.

Gemeinsam zu kämpfen schafft das Vertrauen für eine zukünftige Zusammenarbeit; weiter ständig voneinander zu lernen und kreativ neue Wege zu finden, um das System des Eigentums in Gefahr zu bringen.