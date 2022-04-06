Anquatschversuch im Hamburger Umland

Mitarbeiter*innen des Verfassungsschutzes sind gleich zweimal - am Dienstag den 22.03. und Donnerstag, den 24.03.2022 - bei einem Genossen zu Hause aufgetaucht. Der Genosse wohnt zusammen mit seinen Eltern im Hamburger Umland. Ihr Versuch, Informationen zu erschnüffeln, konnte beide Male konsequent abgewiesen werden.

Am Dienstag versuchten Mitarbeiter*innen des Verfassungsschutzes den Genossen zu Hause anzutreffen und stellten sich seiner Mutter ganz freundlich als Behörde für Inneres und Sport vor. Sie seien auf der Suche nach ihrem Sohn und würden ihn gerne kontaktieren. Nachdem seine Mutter jegliche Auskunft verweigerte, ließen die Schnüffler*innen einen Kontakt da, ihr Sohn solle sich bei ihnen melden, sonst würden sie nochmal vorbei kommen. Dabei waren sie betont freundlich und meinten, es würde um nichts Schlimmes gehen, sie wollten nur mit ihm sprechen.

Nachdem der Genosse sich nicht telefonisch mit ihnen in Verbindung setzte, blieb der Verfassungsschutz tatsächlich hartnäckig und tauchte zwei Tage später erneut bei seiner Wohnadresse auf. Wieder war er persönlich nicht anzutreffen und wieder wurde seine Mutter angesprochen. Sie gaben sich wieder freundlich und nach wie vor interessiert daran mit dem Genossen zu sprechen. Seine Mutter beendete das Gespräch abermals zügig und gab wieder keine Kontaktdaten ihres Sohnes heraus. Die beiden Mitarbeiter*innen des Verfassungsschutzes betonten erneut, dass es wirklich von Vorteil sei, wenn er sich bei ihnen melden würde, es würde ihm weiterhelfen. Damit war das Gespräch beendet.

Dieser Anquatscherversuch reiht sich ein in eine Reihe von bekannten Anwerbe- und Einschüchterungsversuchen des Verfassungsschutzes im Raum Hamburg in den letzten Wochen. Wer oder wie und aus welchem Grund angequatscht wird folgt dabei keinem erkennbaren Muster. Die Versuche richten sich relativ breit gegen Genoss*innen unterschiedlichen Alters oder politischer Sozialisierung. Auch der Ort des Anquatschversuchs ist dabei variabel: mal zu Hause, mal bei der Arbeit oder einfach auf der Straße. Anquatschversuche dienen dem Verfassungsschutz dazu, an Informationen über politische Zusammenhänge, d.h. Strukturen, Personen und Aktionen zu gelangen. Was mit einem scheinbar unverfänglichen Gespräch anfängt, kann schnell im Anwerben für Spitzeltätigkeiten münden. Ebenso sollen sie der Einschüchterung der Betroffenen und ihres Umfeldes dienen.

Lasst euch daher nicht von den Schnüffler*innen einschüchtern, ihr seid nicht verpflichtet dem Verfassungsschutz irgendwelche Auskünfte zu geben und solltet das auch auf keinen Fall tun. Macht es wie die Mutter des Genossen und verweigert jedes Gespräch und die Weitergabe von Kontaktdaten oder anderer Informationen. Im Anschluss an einen Anquatschversuch solltet ihr ein Gedächtnisprotokoll mit Personenbeschreibung (das mögen Geheimdienste bekanntermaßen gar nicht gerne) verfassen. Informiert euer politisches Umfeld und wendet euch an Antirepressionsstrukturen (EA und/oder Rote Hilfe). Durch Veröffentlichungen können wir uns schützen und aus der Vereinzelung kommen.

Da solche Situationen sehr aufwühlend sein können, könnt ihr euch auch bei Out of Action Gruppen eurer Stadt melden, um mit den Genoss*innen über das erlebte zu sprechen.

Wir lassen uns nicht einschüchtern und stehen solidarisch zusammen.

Keine Zusammenarbeit mit dem Verfassungsschutz, Staatsschutz oder anderen Repressionsbehörden!

Anna und Arthur halten‘s Maul!