[B] Cop station attacked

For Maria B., Ferhat Mayouf, Qosay Khalaf, Gaetano B, Georgios Zantiotis,...

Shot in their homes, burned in their cells or beaten up when arrested until they lost consciousness and died.

They did not die, they were murdered. Murdered by cops. The police kill and the justice system covers up for them and tries to blame the dead.

In January the public prosecutor's office in Hannover closed the investigation into a fatal use of the Taser in October 2021. Stating that the man had not died as a result of the use of the electro-taser but, according to the autopsy results, as an alcoholic with multiple organ failure.

The 39-year-old suffered a respiratory arrest 40 minutes after he was stopped with a Taser however to the public prosecutor's office, it was not the electrical impulses that led to his death.

In February the Wuppertal (NRW) prosecutor's office has announced that it is refusing to open an investigation into police officers involved in the arrest of Giorgios Zantiotis in November 2021. The autopsy found Giorgios had died from a drug cocktail in connection with a heart defect. The video of his arrest showed him being dragged to the ground and repeatedly beaten, but its the drugs that killed him?

It's the racist and macho system kept up by cops and protected by the judicary that killed them. Deaths are tacitly accepted and the murders are presented as having no alternative or victims are transfigured into perpetrators so that the police action can be presented as legitimate self-defence. Cops are the executive branch of the state equipped with weapon's and the state's monopoly on the use of force.

They control us, lock us up, search us and our apartments, beat and kill, deport and oppress us.

Recently so-called police interventions claimed the life of a 21-year-old Moroccan man who had fallen into coma following being chased and arrested by cops in July 2021 in Bonn. On 9 February, the "apparently confused state" of a 33-year old in Hamburg let cops to use "physical force". The man died shortly after in hospital. On 24 February, a man was shot dead in Bavaria.

Even if we don't know the names of those recent deaths we will remember them as we remember all those the cops killed. And we will keep reminding the cops that they are the murderers. We will fight for the end to this violence and state killings.

Against the state, against capital and all forms of authority.

As some comrades from Bremen wrote: "Anger against the police grows with every checkpoint, every harassment, every beating and every killing. Out of anger can grow resistance. May the stones hit the target and the bonfires light up our nights."

Out of this anger we attacked the police station at Sophie-Charlotte-Platz in the night of March 19th. We used bitumen to spray some of their cars and locked the gate for the parked cars to make sure that at least tonight, the thugs cannot attack and harrass people with them. We left the message "For those you killed" on their wall.

no justice, no peace - Fight the police

In rememberance of Maria, Ferhat, Qosay, Gaetano and Georgios and all victims of state violence.

who do the cops call when they are attacked? ;)

________________________________________________________________________

Für Maria B., Ferhat Mayouf, Qosay Khalaf, Gaetano B, Georgios Zantiotis,...

Sie wurden in ihren Wohnungen erschossen, in ihren Zellen verbrannt oder bei ihrer Verhaftung so lange verprügelt, bis sie das Bewusstsein verloren haben und starben.

Sie sind nicht gestorben, sie wurden ermordet. Ermordet von Polizisten. Die Polizei tötet und die Justiz deckt sie und sucht die Schuld bei den Toten.

Im Januar stellte die Staatsanwaltschaft Hannover die Ermittlungen zu einem tödlichen Taser-Einsatz im Oktober 2021 ein. Der Mann sei nicht an den Folgen des Elektroschockers gestorben, sondern war, laut Obduktionsergebnis, ein Alkoholiker der an multiplem Organversagen litt. Der 39-Jährige erlag 40 Minuten, nachdem er mit einem Taser gestoppt worden war, an einen Atemstillstand, doch waren es laut Staatsanwaltschaft nicht die elektrischen Impulse, die zu seinem Tod führten.

Im Februar hat die Staatsanwaltschaft Wuppertal (NRW) bekannt gegeben, dass sie es verweigert, Ermittlungen gegen Bullen einzuleiten, die an der Festnahme von Giorgios Zantiotis im November 2021 beteiligt waren. Die Obduktion ergab, dass Georgios an einem Drogencocktail in Verbindung mit einem Herzfehler gestorben war. Das Video seiner Verhaftung zeigtjedoch, wie er zu Boden geschleift und wiederholt geschlagen wird, sind es wirklich die Drogen, die ihn getötet haben?

Es ist das rassistische und machohafte System, in dem wir leben, das sie getötet hat. Ein System, das von den Bullen aufrechterhalten und von der Justiz geschützt wird. Todesfälle werden stillschweigend hingenommen, und die Morde werden als alternativlos dargestellt oder die Opfer werden zu Tätern verklärt, damit die Polizeiaktion als legitime Selbstverteidigung dargestellt werden kann. Bullen sind die Exekutive des Staates, ausgestattet mit Waffen und dem Gewaltmonopol des Staates.

Sie kontrollieren uns, sperren uns ein, durchsuchen uns und unsere Wohnungen, schlagen und töten, deportieren und unterdrücken uns.

Kürzlich forderte ein sogenannter Polizeieinsatz das Leben eines 21-jährigen Marokkaners, der ins Koma gefallen war, nachdem er im Juli 2021 in Bonn von Polizisten gejagt und festgenommen worden war. Am 9. Februar veranlasste der "offensichtlich verwirrte Zustand" eines 33-Jährigen in Hamburg Bullen, "körperliche Gewalt" anzuwenden. Der Mann verstarb kurz darauf im Krankenhaus. Am 24. Februar wurde in Bayern ein Mann von Bullen erschossen.

Auch wenn wir die Namen dieser jüngsten Todesfälle nicht kennen, werden wir uns an sie erinnern, so wie wir uns an alle erinnern, die von Bullen ermordet wurden. Und wir werden die Bullen immer wieder daran erinnern, dass sie die Mörder sind. Wir werden dafür kämpfen, dass diese Gewalt und das staatliche Morden ein Ende hat.

Gegen die Bullen, Staat und Kapital. Gegen jede Form der Autorität.

Oder wie Freunde aus Bremen schrieben: "Die Wut auf die Polizei wächst mit jedem Kontrollpunkt, jeder Schikane, jeder Schlägerei und jedem Mord. Aus Wut kann Widerstand erwachsen. Mögen die Steine das Ziel treffen und die Lagerfeuer unsere Nächte erhellen."

Aus dieser Wut heraus haben wir die Bullenstation am Sophie-Charlotte-Platz in der Nacht des 19. März angegriffen. Wir haben Bitumen benutzt um ihre Autos zu besprühen und haben das Tor für die geparkten Autos mit einer Kette verschlossen, um sicherzustellen dass sie zumindest heute nacht niemanden schikanieren und attackieren können. Wir haben die Nachricht "For those you killed" an ihrer Wand hinterlassen.

No justice, no peace - fight the police

Im Gedenken an Maria, Ferhat, Qosay, Gaetano und Georgios und alle Opfer staatlicher Gewalt.

Wen rufen die Bullen wenn sie angegriffen werden? ;)