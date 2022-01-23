ZUR SITUATION UNSERER INHAFTIERUNG / ON THE SITUATION OF OUR DETENTION

Elany und ich kennen uns noch nicht lange aber ich weiß über ihre Sorge über Snitches und sensationsgeile journalistische Aasgeier die sich auf alles stürzen und das Umfeld bedrängen und gefährden. Deswegen hab ich mich erst einmal mit ihrem Freundeskreis beraten welche Informationen ich öffentlich teilen kann. Den Ort der Inhaftierung werde ich daher nicht öffentlich nennen. Besuche sind nicht möglich und selbst ein Anruf ist mir nicht erlaubt. Ich werde über unseren Anwalt erst in Erfahrung bringen müssen ob wenigstens Post empfangen werden kann. Wenn ich darüber Klarheit habe teile ich die Adresse mit ihrem Freundeskreis. Gemeinsame Freund*innen und Gefährt*innen aus Deutschland können sich dann bei M. von Schwarzer Pfeil melden. Da ich weiß das die beiden sich auch persönlich kennen vertraue ich they die Adresse an und wem diese weitergegeben wird. Mir wurden auch mehrere Kontakte zugespielt von Menschen hier aus der Schweiz die Unterstützung anbieten. Wenn weitere Hilfe dringend benötigt wird werde ich die Kontakte durchgehen.

Da ich nun auch weiß das Elany es etwas stört wenn einzelne Gefangene einen Märtyrerstatus bekommen und die ganze Aufmerksamkeit auf sich ziehen während viele weitere Gefangene innerhalb der Mauern leiden, bitte ich sich solidarisch zeigende Menschen darum diese Solidarität auszuweiten. Keine Knastdemos und andere Aktionen an einem bestimmten Ort weil eine bestimmte Person gefangen ist sondern Aktionen an allen Orten weil Gefängnisse überhaupt existieren. Das würde ihr Herz viel mehr zu einem Lächeln verhelfen. Niemand ist frei solange es nicht alle sind.

Abschließend ein herzliches Danke für den Support. Wenn ich mehr über Elany weiß teile ich die Infos sofort. Jetzt klären wir ab ob wir ihr schreiben können.

PS: Ich hab keine Einsicht auf die verbundene Email und Twitter Account. Das hat Elany immer gemacht. Es wurde eine Email für ihren Fall eingerichtet unter freeelany@riseup.net

On the situation of our detention

On January 9th, Elany and I were arrested, as reported by companions on Indymedia. While I am now free again, Elany is still in custody. The charges are urgent suspicion of dangerous sabotage and arson. No evidence was presented to me and most of the questions they asked me were about Elany. After all, I’m just „a pitiful sickly follower who got up with the wrong person“ as one cop told me during an interrogation.

Elany and I haven’t known each other long but I know about her concern about snitches and sensationalist journalistic vultures who pounce on everything and harass and endanger the environment. That’s why I first consulted with her circle of friends what information I can share publicly. Therefore, I will not name the place of detention publicly. Visits are not possible and even a phone call is not allowed. I will first have to find out through our lawyer if at least mail can be received. When I have clarity about this, I will share the address with her circle of friends. Common friends and companions from Germany can then contact M. from „Black Arrow“. Since I know that the two know each other personally, I trust them with the address and to whom it will be passed on. I have also been given several contacts of people here in Switzerland who offer support. If help is urgently needed I will go through the contacts.

Since I now also know that Elany is somewhat disturbed when individual prisoners get a martyr status and draw all the attention to themselves while many other prisoners suffer inside the walls, I ask people showing solidarity to extend this solidarity. No prison demonstrations and other actions in a certain place because a certain person is imprisoned but actions in all places because prisons exist at all. This would make her heart smile much more. No one is free until everyone is.

Finally, a heartfelt thank you for the support. When I know more about Elany I’ll share the info right away. Now let’s clarify if we can write to her.

PS: I have no access to the connected email and twitter account. Elany has always done that. There was an email set up for her case at freeelany@riseup.net

Übernommen von https://feralfire.noblogs.org/post/2022/01/22/zur-situation-unserer-inha...