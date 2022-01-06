Solidarität mit dem besetzten Haus Ivicke in Wasenaar, Netherlands

-----english below-----

Huize Ivicke wird seit Juli 2018 instandbesetzt und ist nun räumungsbedroht.

Am 20.12.2021 hat ein Gericht in Den Haag entschieden, daß Ivicke in den folgenden 6 Wochen verlassen werden muss.

Wir werden diese Entscheidung nicht still akzeptieren!

Das Gericht sagt daß wir in einer Gewerbe-Immobilie wohnen und obwohl es einsieht, daß "momentan der Wohnungsmarkt schwierig ist" sollen wir geräumt werden, damit das Haus wieder leerstehen kann.

Dabei gibt es keine Pläne für das Haus. Keine Bauabsichten, Kostenvoranschläge; rein gar nichts. Nur die leeren Worte des Eigentümers Ronnie van de Putte der dort ein Büro für den einzigen Angestellten einer seiner Briefkastenfirmen einrichten will.

Das reicht dem Gericht um festzustellen: "es gibt keinen Grund davon auszugehen, daß dieses denkmalgeschützte Haus wieder leerstehen sollte, nachdem die derzeitigen Bewohner:Innen es verlassen haben".

Bullshit!

Schaut euch einfach mal an was Ronnie für spekulative Geschäfte macht - Leerstand ist seit Jahrzehnten sein Geschäftsmodell.

Die Gemeinde Wasenaar weiß das nur zu gut - die Fassade des Hauses wurde für 1 Million Euro renoviert und versuchen uns gleichzeitig rauszuwerfen.

Spekulation, in all ihren Varianten, ist der wichtigste Grund für die Wohnungskrise. Dieses Haus ist eigentlich Gewerbefläche...aber kann teurer an Zugezogene vermietet werden...dieses Haus wird ewig leer stehen...dieses Haus wird abgerissen... Wenn Wohnraum zur Ware wird, wird Wohnraum immer knapper.

Herr Richter - deswegen ist der Wohnungsmarkt "momentan schwierig".

Die Wohnungskrise, die in den Niederlanden immer mehr Menschen auf die Straßen bringt, ist eine Krise der Armen. Für die Spekulanten ist ein "gesunder Wohnungsmarkt" eine vielversprechende Einnahmequelle.

Wir akzeptieren es nicht unsere Wohnung zu verlieren, nur damit diese dann leersteht. Wir akzeptieren nicht, daß die spekulativen Geschäfte des Eigentümers wichtiger als unser Recht auf Wohnen sein soll.

Wir haben auch nichts besseres von den Gerichten erwartet, sie existieren nur um die Klasse der Besitzenden zu beschützen.

Aber für's erste spielen wir dieses falsche Spiel mit und gehen in Berufung.

##aufruf##

Huize Ivicke, ein besetzter, autonomer Ort ist von Räumung bedroht. Wir rufen zu Aktionen auf, gegen alle Reichen die Teil der Wohnungskrise sind. Wir kämpfen nicht nur für Ivicke, sondern gleich für eine antikapitalistische Besetzungsbewegung. Hängt ein Transpi auf oder zeigt eure Unterstützung auf eure Art und schickt uns ein Bild davon.

---- english ----

On Monday Dec 20, Rechtbank Den Haag ruled we must leave Ivicke within six weeks.

We aren’t surprised by this verdict in the owner’s favor, and we won’t just accept it quietly.

The court’s argumentation is that our residency here is in violation of the building’s zoning plan, which designates its use as an office. The judge said he “understands the currently difficult housing market” —does he, really!?—and yet decides to evict for emptiness.

Eviction for emptiness, yes: because there are no concrete plans for Ivicke’s future use. No permits, no costings, no drawings, only Ronnie van de Putte’s word that he wants to use it as an office for his company’s only employee.

This is enough for the judge to claim “ there are no grounds for concluding that the national monument will once again be vacant once the occupants have left.”

Bullshit!

Anyone who takes a moment to look at Ronnie’s track record of speculation would see there is every reason to conclude Ivicke will once again be empty if we are evicted. Emptiness has been his business model for decades.

Gemeente Wassenaar knows this all too well. They’ve just spent 1 million euros restoring Ivicke’s exterior because of vacancy and neglect, yet throughout these works they’ve continued to pursue our eviction for yet more vacancy.

Speculation, in its many forms, is at the root of the housing crisis. This home is technically an office… That home will bring in more profit if rented to expats instead… This home will stay empty for years… That home will be knocked down… Where homes are treated as commodities, housing is precarious.

Mr. Rechter, this is why the housing market is “currently difficult.”

The housing crisis that has brought people in the Netherlands to the streets in numbers is only a “crisis” for those with modest means. The other side of the coin, for speculants, is a “healthy property market” promising favorable returns.

We do not accept becoming homeless for emptiness. We do not accept that the owner’s business model of speculation weighs heavier than housing needs, than our interest in continuing to live in our home of 3 and a half years.

We expect no better from the courts. They exist to protect the property-owning class.

But we play their rigged game for now and appeal this decision.

##call##

Huize Ivicke, a squatted autonomous space whose owner is a notorious speculator, is threatened with eviction. We are calling out for actions targeting the rich who are the cause of the housing crisis. We are not just fighting for Ivicke, but also for an anti-capitalist housing movement. Make your own banner and send us a picture.

Show that your social centre/squat supports our anti-capitalist struggle and resistance!

-Ivicke Autonoom

ivickeautonoom@riseup.net

https://huizeivicke.noblogs.org