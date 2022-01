Silverster zum Knast

Silverster to the prison Berlin

On 31.12.21 the annual New Year's Eve demo to the jail in Berlin took place. With a few minutes delay, because the strategy of the cops seems to be to let the traffic flow and thus delay demos, it could start.

In order to still manage to arrive at midnight in front of the Women*Prison in Lichtenberg, everyone walked quite quickly. The cops stopped the demo several times because they don't like fireworks and insults. In the front they walked closely in a formation and permanently slowed down and harassed the front rows. Despite this, everyone arrived in front of the jail shortly after midnight and was able to accompany the prisoners into the new year with slogans, music and speeches.

The mood was good, almost 200 people came despite the short notice and shouted slogans all along the way and did not let themselves be intimidated by bullying cops.

Against the prison society - Against the system