Heute hat die Hamburger Polizei eine Großfahndung angefangen, in welcher angebliche Straftäter – der Term der bürgerlichen Klassenjustiz, wir würden Rebellen sagen – denunziert werden. Diese Aktion ist natürlich nicht eine Sache irgendwelcher lokaler Polizeibeamter, sondern eine Frage, die zu den entscheidenden Themen des Klassenkampfes der Bourgeoisie in diesem Land gehört. Die Aufrechterhaltung der bürgerlichen Diktatur durch die Sicherstellung des absoluten Gewaltmonopols. Die wesentliche Teil in den Kämpfen gegen den G20-Gipfel ist für uns, und für den Feind, die Frage, dass die die Kontrolle verloren haben. Der massive Einsatz von über 30.000, von Kopf bis Fuß bewaffneten Verteidiger des Imperialismus, der sich, trotz 24Stundenschichten und bis zur Erschöpfung getriebener Bullen, ohnmächtig gezeigt hat, eine verhältnismäßig schlecht organisierte, aber kämpferische Menschenmenge in Kontrolle zu halten, ist der Kern des Problems. Die Tage am Anfang Juli demonstrierten die Ohnmacht des Imperialismus, wenn Menschen sich zusammenschließen, sich erheben, sich trauen zu kämpfen, und sich trauen zu siegen. Und dafür muss jetzt Rechnung gemacht werden. Die Publikation von den Fotos von 104 Menschen, in unterschiedlichen Situationen, mit unterschiedlichen Hintergründen, hat nicht das Ziel, deutsche Genauigkeit durchzusetzen, sondern hat eine besondere Rolle innerhalb des Kampfes von Revolution und Konterrevolution in diesem Land. Wir meinen, diese Maßnahme hat hauptsächlich fünf Ziele.

Terror zu verbreiten in der revolutionären Bewegung in der BRD. Die Spaltung der „Aufständischen“ in gute und böse Demonstranten. Die bewaffneten Repressionsorgane des imperialistischen Staates BRD als Opfer darzustellen. Einen Präzedenzfall zu schaffen, mit Lynchjustiz und einer Welle der Massendenunziation, die seinesgleichen nur im Dritten Reich findet. Im Dienst um die tiefe Krise der imperialistischen Bourgeoisie der BRD zu verdecken, vor allem den Skandal um den Jahrestag des Angriffes auf den Berliner Weinachtsmarkt auf dem Breitscheidplatz und die Unfähigkeit der deutschen Bourgeoisie, eine neue Regierung herzustellen.

Über den ersten Punkt:

Es ist klar, dass worum es hier geht ist: Terror zu schaffen, Terror zu verbreiten. Warum würden sonst 104 Fahndungsfotos veröffentlicht, ohne dass spezifiziert wird, was der jeweilige Verdacht ist? Das wäre doch ein schlechter Witz, wenn geglaubt wird, dass jemand, der eine Flasche aus einem aufgebrochenen Supermarkt holt, die gleiche Strafe bekommen sollte wie jemand, der „drei bis vier Kilogramm schwere Steine auf den Kopf eines Polizeibeamten wirft“. Aber das ist genau, was passiert. „Alles ist das gleiche“. Entsprechend werden natürlich diejenigen, die keinen durchdachten Klassenstandpunkt haben, sich schnell von den „wirklichen Gewalttätern“ distanzieren. Und so fängt die Denunziation an.

Und es geht weiter. Die Zusammensetzung der Fotos ist keine Zufälligkeit. Das ist das Werk der politischen Polizei. Jeder Typ der Menschen wird zusammengeworfen. Mit der Hoffnung, dass diejenigen, die „schwach sind“ – in der Terminologie der psyop Krieger des imperialistischen Staates – die Starken denunzieren. Wozu? Um Organisation zu zeigen. Das ist das Problem der Reaktion. Die Revolutionären von den Massen zu trennen. Dieses Prinzip ist gültig in jedem konterrevolutionären Krieg. Und auch, wenn das hier nicht um „bürgerkriegsähnliche Zustände“ (diejenigen, die das behaupten, haben nie einen Krieg gesehen) geht, benutzt die Reaktion die gleiche Vorgehensweise. die psychologischen Krieger des deutschen Staates wissen ganz genau, welche Tangenten sie spielen müssen. Besoffene Punks, Leute die Autos anzünden, organisierte Revolutionäre, Massen im allgemeinen, und alle mögliche Arten von Menschen, werden zusammengeworfen, sodass „die linke“, das heißt, revisionistische und opportunistische, Parteien, Organisationen und Gruppen anfangen können sich zu distanzieren. Die Kämpfenden werden aufgeteilt in gute und böse. Die „Plünderer“, die „Autozündler“ und die „Demonstranten/Aktivisten“ sollen gegeneinander ausgespielt werden. Weil es nicht sein kann, dass das Klassenkampf war. Die Rolle des Revisionismus ist hier klar: deutschnationale Gruppen, wie der sogenannte Jugendwiderstand und andere der gleichen Sorte haben sich schon vor Monaten von den Kämpfen der Massen distanziert. Und das soll weitergetrieben werden. Da soll keine Solidarität mit den Kämpfenden sein. Das soll in „richtige“ und „falsche“ Rebellen unterteilt werden. Was nur von kleinbürgerlichen Spießern gemacht werden kann. Die Kämpfenden haben eine andere Botschaft geschickt. Die finden wir mehr als notwendig, zu wiederholen: „Wir lassen uns nicht spalten! Wir sind gegen euch, euren Staat, und alles was ihr repräsentiert!“

Was muss dann die Haltung der Revolutionären sein? Vor allem: nicht auf das Spiel der Reaktion einzugehen. Ruhe bewahren. Und: nicht den Kopf in den Sand stecken wie ein Strauß, sondern uns immer enger mit den Massen verbinden. Panik kann nur der kriegen, der nur an sich selbst denkt. Panik kann nur der kriegen, wer vergisst, warum die Kämpfe gegen die G20 stattgefunden haben. Ja, Menschen sind aufgestanden. Ja, Menschen haben das bürgerliche Gesetz gebrochen. Aus dem einfachen Grund, dass alles, was die G20 repräsentieren Reaktion, Ausplünderung, Völkermord, Krieg und Vertreibung ist. Und das war und ist gerechtfertigt.

Um so deutlicher wird dies, wenn man sich die Filme der „armen deutschen Polizisten“ anguckt. Wie viele von denen wurden bis jetzt lebendig verbrannt? Wir haben Oury Jalloh, wen habt ihr? Solltet ihr über Opfer reden? Die deutsche Reaktion kann aus dem Zeitraum einer ganzen Woche (und nicht von 3 Tagen, wie irgendwelche Touristen immer behaupten) nur ein paar Sekunden Bildmaterial zusammenschneiden, das zeigen soll, dass sie Opfer waren. Wir sollten Mitleid mit ihnen haben? Die tragen Körperpanzer, Schusswaffen und gehen in den Kampf um den deutschen Imperialismus zu verteidigen. Und wir sollten Mitleid mit denen haben? Aber sicher doch. Deren Video spornt natürlich den Hass der Kleinbourgeoisie an. Der gute deutsche Untertan meldet sich natürlich sofort zu Wort, als derjenige, der im Matsch steht und seinem Kaiser salutiert.1



Viertens. Hier wird ein Präzedenzfall gemacht. Gegen Aufstände des Volkes sollte ab jetzt die Massendenunziation eingesetzt werden. Das ganze Heer von Polizeibeamten, Verfassungsschützer, Sicherheitsdienstler, Lakaien und Geheimpolizisten im allgemeinen, sollte jetzt nicht ausreichen, um einige Ladenplünderer festzunehmen? Jetzt wird eine alte Tradition neu eingeführt. Die Tradition der Denunziation. Jetzt kann der Nachbar wieder sagen: „Ich kenne ihn, er ist einer der Roten!“ So wie das vielleicht von der „deutschen Volksseele“ vermisst wurde. „Ich weiß, wer das ist, ich muss den melden. So diene ich meinem Herrn“. Das sollte die Melodie sein, das sollte die „Modernität des 21 Jahrhunderts“ sein. Spitzelei. Verrat. Und Verneinung jeder menschlichen Würde. Das ist, was hier vorangetrieben werden soll. Und wenn man einen betrunken „Ladendieb“ in allen Medien des Landes auf der ersten Seite aufhängen kann, warum dann nicht einen, der einen Stein wirft? Oder einfach sich verweigert, festgenommen zu werden.

Sogar die bürgerliche Presse äußert sich dazu wie folgt: „Diese Präsentation von echten oder angeblichen Beschuldigten hat mit Steckbriefen nichts mehr zu tun. Es handelt sich um die umfassende Aufforderung an die Bevölkerung, Hilfssheriff zur spielen. Es handelt sich um die Aufforderung, eine Vielzahl von Menschen zu jagen, deren Tat oder Tatbeitrag völlig ungeklärt ist.

Diese Art von Fahndung geht über das, was der Paragraf 131b Strafprozessordnung erlaubt, weit hinaus. Die Ermittler dehnen den Paragrafen bis zur Unkenntlichkeit aus. Sie unterscheiden nicht zwischen Beschuldigten und Nichtbeschuldigten, sie machen alle abgebildeten Personen zu Beschuldigten. Diese Form des Internet-Prangers ist gesetzeswidrig. Der Zweck heiligt die Mittel nicht. Das gilt auch für die Ausschreitungen beim G-20-Gipfel.“



5. Die imperialistische Bourgeoisie in der BRD befindet sich in einer tiefen politischen Krise. Seit der Gründung der BRD, als Fortsetzerstaat des Dritten Reiches, haben nie ein Problem mit der Regierungsbildung gehabt, bis heute. Sie können einfach nicht so weitermachen wie vorher, ohne erhebliche Konsequenzen tragen zu müssen. Jetzt liegt der Fokus auf den „Linkschaoten/Linksterroristen“ statt dem Problem der Regierungsbildung. Und im besonderen ist das Timing der Pressekonferenz der Bullerei in Hamburg unglaublich gut gewählt bei dem Debakel und dem Skandal in Zusammenhang mit dem angriff auf den Weihnachtsmarkt in Berlin vor einem Jahr. Es scheint reiner Zufall zu sein, dass dies am Jahrestag dessen stattfindet, was auch im Hamburger Abendblatt erklärt wird. Als die Kanzlerin sich mit den Opfern des Angriffes treffen sollte, erscheint diese Pressekonferenz. Das heißt: statt, dass die allgemeine Meinung sich damit beschäftigt, wie die Regierung merkel Punkt für Punkt den sogenannten angriff befördert hat, wird über etwas anderes diskutiert. Erinnern wir uns an Lenin, der uns lehrt, dass es in der Politik keine Zufälle gibt. Besonders jetzt, wo es darum geht, die reihen zwischen der CDU und der SPD zu schließen, meldet sich das Bundesland Hamburg, in fester SPD-hand, zu Wort.

so. was tun?

Die wichtigste Sache ist: niemand sollte in Panik verfallen. Der Sinn und Zweck der Aktion der Bullerei ist: a) den Leuten angst einjagen, sodass sie glauben, dass der einfachste Weg ist, sich selbst zu stellen. b) dass die Leute in Panik geraten und anfangen, mit anderen freunden zu telefonieren, Emails oder SMS oder whatsapp Nachrichten zu schicken. Um so zu zeigen, wie das System funktioniert. Das heißt, genau das sollte man nicht tun. Falls die Bullen eine fertige Anklage hätten, würden sie nicht diese Art von Fahndung anfangen. Dann hätten sie seit langem die Haustür aufgebrochen. Die Bullen haben gar nichts. Deswegen machen sie das. Was sie vor allem wollen, ist das die Leute sich selber melden und dazu, anfangen zu reden. Und da gilt nicht der famose Satz aus den Amikrimis im TV: „alles was du sagst kann und wird gegen dich benutzt werden“. Sondern nur eines. „Alles was du sagst wird gegen dich und deine Genossen benutzt werden!“ Jeder einzelne, der glaubt, dass er nur über sich selbst spricht, ist nicht nur ein Spitzel gegen sich selbst, sondern gegen alle anderen. Alle, die für die Kämpfe gegen die G20 angeklagt werden, werden nicht wegen ihrer eigenen Persönlichkeit angeklagt. Sondern weil sie sich gegen diesen Staat gestellt haben. Entsprechend werden sie behandelt.

Die erste Sache ist, wiederholen wir: alle sollten einen kühlen Kopf behalten. Außerdem, natürlich sollte jeder Revolutionär immer allgemeine Maßnamen treffen. Das heißt, alles, was sich mit einem revolutionären Kampf verbinden kann, sei es Notizen, Gegenstände, usw., nicht in die Hände des Klassenfeindes fallen lassen. Gute Ratschläge gibt es auch zu finden. Und wir empfehlen hier ein paar texte zu lesen(pdf downloads).

Am Ende glauben wir, es ist wichtig zu unterstreichen, dass diese Großfahndung des deutschen imperialistischen Staates vor allem eines ist: ein Ausdruck seiner schwäche. Seiner demütigenden Niederlage im Juli 2017. die glauben, sie können die Leute jagen. Die glauben, dass sie Rache bekommen werden. Aber wir haben ein anderes Verständnis. Und wir wissen, dass wir am ende gewinnen werden.

Abschließend würden wir unsere Gefühle an diesem Tag auch mit einem kulturellen Beitrag ausdrücken in einer Sprache, die viele Menschen verstehen können.

in english ...

Today the Police of Hamburg started a big scale manhunt, which denounces alleged “criminals” – which is the term of bourgeois class justice, we would say rebels. This action obviously is not a matter of some local Police officers but a question, which is one of the decisive topics of the class struggle of the bourgeoisie in this country. The upholding of the bourgeois dictatorship through the guarantee of absolute monopoly on violence. The considerable part of the struggles against the G20-Summit for us, and for the enemy, is the issue, that they lost control. The massive use of more than 30.000 defenders of imperialism, armed from head to toe, which, despite of 24hour shifts and the cops being driven until exhaustion, showed powerlessness to keep a relatively bad organised, but combative crowd of people in control, is the core of the problem. These days in beginning of July demonstrated the impotence of imperialism, when people unite, rise up, dare to struggle and dare to win. Because of this, now accounts have to be settled. The publishing of pictures of 104 people, in different situations, with different backgrounds, does not have the goal to impose German accuracy, but has a special role inside the struggle of revolution and conterrevolution in this country. We think, this action principally has five goals.

Spread terror in the revolutionary movement in the FRG Divide the “insurgents” into good and bad protesters. Display the armed organs of repression of the imperialist state of the FRG as victims. To set a precedent, with lynch law and a wave of mass denunciation, that has its counterpart only in the Third Reich. In service to cover the deep crisis of the imperialist bourgeoisie of the FRG, especially the scandal about the anniversary of the attack on the Berlin Christmas market on the Breitscheidplatz and the unability of the German bourgeoisie to establish a new government.

Regarding the first point:

It is obvious, that the goal is: creating terror, spreading terror. Why would 104 photos be published without specifying what the prevailing suspicion is? It would be a bad joke, to believe that somebody getting a bottle out of a forced open supermarket will receive the same punishment as somebody “throwing three to four kilogram weighting stones on the head of a police officer”. But that is exactly what is happening. “Everything is the same”. Corresponding those, who do not have a thought through class standpoint, will distance themselves from the “real violent criminals” quickly. And this is how the denunciation begins.

It goes on. The composition of the pictures is not random. It is the creation of the political police. Every kind of person gets thrown together. In the hope, that those who “are weak” - in the terminology of the psyop warriors of the imperialist State – denounce the strong ones. What for? To show organisation. That is the problem of the reaction. To divide the revolutionaries from the masses. This principle is applicable to every conterrevolutionary war. Even though this is not about “civil war like conditions” (the ones claiming this have never seen a war), the reaction uses the same method, the psychological warriors of the German state know exactly, which tangents they have to play. Drunk punks, people burning cars, organised revolutionaries, masses in general and all kinds of people are getting lumped together, so “the left”, meaning revisionist and opportunist parties, organisations and groups can start distancing themselves. The struggling masses are getting divided in good and bad. The “looters” and the “car burners” and the “protesters/activists” are to be played off against each other. Because “it can not be that this was class war”. The role of revisionism is clear: germannational groups like the so called Jugendwiderstand and others of the same kind distanced themselves from the struggles of the masses for months. And this is to be driven further. There shall not be a solidarity with the struggling masses. It is to be divided in “correct” and “incorrect” rebels. This can only be done by petty bourgeois pedants. The struggling masses sent a different message. We find it is more than necessary to repeat: “We wont be divided! We are against you, your State, and everything you represent!”

What has to be the attitude of revolutionaries? First of all: don't fall into the game of the reaction. Keep calm. And: don't put the head in the sand like an ostrich, but unite with the masses even more. Only the one that is only thinking of himself can get panicked. Only the one forgetting why the struggles against the G20 took place can get panicked. Yes, people stood up. Yes, people broke the bourgeois law. For the simple reason that everything the G20 represent is reaction, plunder, genocide, war and eviction. It was and is justified.

This is getting more obvious, when one is watching the movies of the “poor German police officers”. How many of them got burned alive by now? We have Oury Jalloh, who do you have? You want to talk about victims? The German reaction is only able to cut together a few seconds of images out of the timespan of one week (and not 3 days, as some tourist always claim), which is supposed to show that they were victims. We should pity them? They wear body armour, firearms and enter the fight to defend the German imperialism. And we should pity them? For sure. Their videos naturally spur on the hate of the petty bourgeoisie. The good German subject of course instantly raises his voice, as the one standing in mud and saluting his emperor.1

Regarding the fourth point. They create a precedent. The mass denunciation should be used against peoples uprisings from now on. The whole army of police officers, defenders of the constitution2, intelligence agencies, lackeys and secret police in general are not enough to arrest a few shoplifters? Now an old tradition is reintroduced as a new one. The tradition of denunciation. The neighbour is able again to say: “I know him, he is one of the reds!” what maybe was longed to by the “German peoples soul”. “I know who that is, I have to denounce him. That is how I serve my master.”. That is supposed to be the melody, that is supposed to be the “modernity of the 21st century”. Snitching, treason. The negation of every human dignity. That is, what is to be imposed here. When it is possible to hang a drunk “shoplifter” in every media of the country, why not somebody throwing a stone? Or just resists to be arrested?

Even the bourgeois media writes on this topic “This presentation of real or alleged accused doesn’t have anything to do with a wanted poster. It is the broad call to the population, to play deputy sheriff. It is the call to hunt a multitude of people, whose acts or participation on acts is completely unsolved.

This kind of manhunt exceeds what §131b of the criminal procedure allows by far. The investigators expand this paragraph to unrecognisably. They don’t differentiate between accused and not accused. This form of internet-pillory is against the law. The end does not justify the means. This also applies to the excesses at the G20-Summit.”.

5. The imperialist bourgeoisie of the FRG is in a deep political crisis. They never had a problem with setting up a government since the founding of the FRG, the continuer State of the Third Reich. They just cannot continue as before, without having to bear severe consequences. The focus is now put on “leftist hooligans / leftist terrorists” instead of the problem of setting up a government. And especially the timing of the press conference of the cops in Hamburg is unbelievably well chosen with the debacle and the scandal connected to the attack of the Christmas market in Berlin one year ago. It appears to be pure coincidence, that this happens on the anniversary of the mentioned, as the “Abendblatt” just explained. The moment the chancellor is to meet the victims of the attack, this press conference appears. That means: the public opinion should focus upon something different as how the merkel government furthered the so called attack in one aspect after the other. Let us remember Lenin, who teaches us, that there is no coincidence in politics. Especially now, where it is about closing the ranks of CDU and SPD, the state of Hamburg, in good grip of the SPD, raises its voice.

So. What is to be done?

The most important thing is: nobody should panic. The reason of the action of the police is: a) impose fear into the people, so they think the easiest way is to report yourself to the police. b) that people panic and start calling friends, sending emails, texts or whatsapp messages. What shows how the system works. Meaning, that is exactly what one should not do. If the cops would have a case, they would not start this kind of manhunt. They would have smashed the door of the apartments already. The cops don’t have anything. That is why they do this. What they want in the first place is that people report themselves and additionally start talking. And there the famous sentence of the Yankee TV shows does not apply “everything you say can and will be used against you”, but only one thing: “everything you say will be used against you and your comrades!”. Every single one who believes to be only talking about himself, is not only a snitch against himself, but against everybody else. Everybody who is brought to court for the struggles against the G20 is not there because of their personality. They are there because they opposed this State. Accordingly they will be treated.

The first thing, we repeat: everybody should keep a cool head. Besides, of course every revolutionary should always apply general measures. Meaning, do not let anything, that can be connected to a revolutionary struggle, be it notes, materials, etc., get into the hands of the class enemy. Good advices are also found online. We recommend to read a few texts (pdf download).

Coming to an end, we think it is important to emphasize, that this big manhunt of the German imperialist state is one thing in particular: an expression of its weakness. Of its humiliating defeat in July 2017. They think they can hunt people. They think they can get revenge. But we have a different understanding. And we know, in the end, we will win.

So to conclude, we want to express our feelings on this day with a cultural piece in a language many people can understand.

in italinao ...

Oggi la polizia di Amburgo ha lanciato una caccia all'uomo su larga scala, denunciando sospetti “criminali” – termine della giustizia di classe borghese, noi diremmo ribelli.

Questa iniziativa non è affare di qualche funzionario di polizia locale ma una della questioni decisive

per la borghesia nella lotta di classe in questo paese. La questione è il mantenimento della dittatura borghese attraverso il monopolio esclusivo dell'esercizio della violenza. La questione è l'alto livello di scontro raggiunto dalla battaglia contro il Vertice del G20 e, per noi come per il nemico, il problema è che hanno perso il controllo. Il cuore del problema e che i 30.000 gendarmi dell'imperialismo schierati, armati dalla testa ai piedi, nonostante turni di 24 ore e sbirri in marcia fino allo sfinimento, si sono dimostrati incapaci di tenere sotto controllo una massa relativamente male organizzata ma combattiva. Quei giorni di inizio luglio hanno dimostrato l'impotenza dell'imperialismo, quando il popolo si unisce, si solleva, osa lottare e osa vincere. È per questo che oggi vogliono regolare i conti. La pubblicazione delle foto di 104 persone, in situazioni diverse, di proveninenze diverse, non ha lo scopo di confermare la precisione dei tedeschi, ma gioca un ruolo specifico dentro la lotta tra rivoluzione e contro-rivoluzione in questo paese. Pensiamo che questa azione abbia principalmente cinque obiettivi.

Seminare terrore nel movimento rivoluzionario in Germania Dividere gli "insorti" tra manifestanti buoni e cattivi. Mostrare il braccio armato della repressione dello stato imperialista tedesco come vittime. Stabilire un precedente, di linciaggio legale e ondata di denunce di massa, che si ritrova solo nel Terzo Reich. Cercare di coprire la profonda crisi della borghesia imperialista tedesca, in particolare a fronte dello scandalo per l'anniversario dell'attacco al mercatino di Natale sulla Breitscheidplatz a Berlino e dell'incapacità della borghesia tedesca di formare un nuovo governo.

Per quanto riguarda il primo punto, è ovvio che l'obiettivo è creare terrore, diffondere terrore. Perché altrimenti pubblicare queste 104 foto senza specificare imputazioni e indiziati? Sembrerebbe un pessimo scherzo, far credere che chi ha portato via una bottiglia da un supermercato aperto a forza riceverà la stessa punizione di chi ha "lanciato pietre di tre o quattro chili di peso sulla testa di un poliziotto". Ma questo è esattamente ciò che sta accadendo. "Tutto ha la stessa gracità". Di conseguenza, chi non ha una posizone di classe, si allontanerà presto dai "veri criminali violenti". Così iniziano le delazioni.

Proseguiamo. La composizione delle immagini non è casuale. È opera della polizia politica. Persone di ogni tipo vengono confuse insieme, nella speranza che i "deboli" - secondo la classificazione degli esperti di guerra psicologica dello Stato imperialista - denuncino i forti. A quale scopo? Per mettere a nudo l'organizzazione. Questo è il problema della reazione. Dividere i rivoluzionari dalle masse. Questo principio si applica a ogni guerra di tipo controrivoluzionaria. Anche se non siamo in "condizioni da guerra civile" (quelli che lo dicono non hanno mai visto una guerra), la reazione usa lo stesso metodo, gli esperti di guerra psicologica dello stato tedesco sanno esattamente quali corde devono toccare.

Punk ubriachi, giovani che incendiano auto, rivoluzionari organizzati, masse in generale e persone di ogni i tipi di vengono tutti mischiati insieme, così "la sinistra", vale a dire i partiti, le organizzazioni e i gruppi revisionisti e opportunisti, possono iniziare a prendere le distanze. Le masse che hanno lottato sono divise tra buoni e cattivi. I "saccheggiatori", i "brucia-macchine" e i "manifestanti/attivisti" vanno messi gli uni contro gli altri. Perché "non può essere che questa sia stata una guerra di classe". Il ruolo del revisionismo è chiaro: gruppi german-nazionali, come il cosiddetto Jugendwiderstand e altri dello stesso tipo si sono allontanati dalle lotte delle masse da mesi. E così deve essere sempre più. Non ci deve essere solidarietà con le masse in lotta. Occorre dividere i ribelli "corretti" da quelli "scorretti". Solo degli intelettualini piccolo borghesi lo possono fare. Le masse in lotta hanno lanciato un messaggio differente. Crediamo sia oggi ancora più necessario ripeterlo: "Non ci dividerete! Siamo contro di voi, il vostro Stato e tutto ciò che rappresentate!"

Quale deve essere l'atteggiamento dei rivoluzionari? Prima di tutto: non cadere nel gioco della reazione. Restare calmi. Secondo: non mettere la testa nella sabbia come uno struzzo ma unirsi ancora di più alle masse. Solo chi pensa solo a se stesso può farsi prendere dal panico. Solo chi dimentica perché ci sono state le lotte contro il G20 può farsi prendere dal panico. Sì, il popolo si è sollevato. Sì, il popolo ha infranto la legge borghese. Per la semplice ragione che tutto ciò che il G20 rappresenta è reazione, saccheggio, genocidio, guerra e spoliazione. È stato ed è giusto.

Diventa tutto più chiaro se si guardano i video dei "poveri ufficiali di polizia tedeschi". Quanti di loro sono stati bruciati vivi? Dalla nostra parte c'è Oury Jalloh, chi tra voi? Volete parlare delle vittime? La reazione tedesca è in grado di mostrare solo pochi secondi di immagini tagliati da una intera settimana (non 3 giorni, come pretendono alcuni turisti), che dimostrerebbero che solo loro le vittime. Dovremmo compatirli? Aevano armature integrali, armi da fuoco ed erano in strada per difendere l'imperialismo tedesco. E dovremmo compatirli? Ma certo! Naturalmente, i loro video istigano l'odio nella piccola borghesia. Il bravo tedesco alza subito la voce, come quello che scattava in piedi nel fango per salutare il suo imperatore.

Rispetto al quarto punto. Creano un precedente. D'ora in poi contro le masse che si ribellano ci saranno le denunce di massa. Tutto un esercito di agenti di polizia, difensori della costituzione, agenzie di intelligence, informatori e polizia segreta in generale non basta per arrestare pochi teppisti? Quella che è una vecchia tradizione viene oggi ripresentata come nuova. La delazione. Il vicino potrà di nuovo dire: "Lo conosco, è un rosso!" seguendo quella che ci si aspetta sia "l'anima del popolo tedesco". "So chi è, devo denunciarlo. È così che servo il mio padrone ". Questa è la musica, questa la "modernità del 21° secolo". Delazione, tradimento. La negazione di ogni dignità umana. È questo che vogliono imporci. Se è possibile sbattere un "taccheggiatore" ubriaco su tutti i media del paese, perché qualcuno non dovrebbe lanciare pietre? O anche solo resistere all'arrestato?

Persino i media borghesi scrivono in proposito: "Questa presentazione di accusati, reali o presunti, non ha nulla a che fare con i manifesti che mostrano i ricercati. È un appello generale alla popolazione, perchè giochi a fare il vice sceriffo. È un appello a dare la caccia a una moltitudine di persone, le cui azioni o partecipazione ad azioni è del tutto indimostrata. Questo tipo di caccia all'uomo va di gran lunga oltre ciò che il l'art. 131b del codice di procedura penale consente. Gli investigatori estendono questo paragrafo fino a stravolgerlo. Non distinguono tra indiziati e non indiziati. Questa forma di internet-gogna è contro la legge. Il fine non giustifica i mezzi. Questo vale anche per gli eccessi al vertice del G20. "5.

La borghesia imperialista tedesca è in una profonda crisi politica. Non avevano mai avuto problemi a formare un governo dalla nascita della Repubblica Federale, succeduta al Terzo Reich. Non possono continuare come prima senza subire gravi conseguenze. L'attenzione è ora concentrata sui "teppisti di sinistra/terroristi di sinistra" invece che sul problema della formazione di un governo. Sono soprattutto i tempi della conferenza stampa della polizia di Amburgo incredibilmente sincronizzati con la debacle e lo scandalo legato all'attacco del mercatino di Natale a Berlino un anno fa. Sembra essere pura coincidenza, che sia avvenuta nell'anniversario dello stesso, come notato dall'"Abendblatt". Proprio mentre il cancelliere incontra le vittime dell'attacco, si convoca questa conferenza stampa. Il messaggio: che l'opinione pubblica si concentri su qualcos'altro dal come il governo Merkel ha favorito il cosiddetto attacco in un aspetto dopo l'altro. Ricordiamo Lenin, che ci insegna che non esistono coincidenze in politica. Proprio ora, quando occorre serrare i ranghi tra CDU e SPD, ecco che lo stato di Amburgo, saldamente nelle mani della SPD, fa sentire la sua voce.

Che fare, allora? La cosa più importante è: nessuno si faccia prendere dal panico. Lo scopo dell'iniziativa della polizia è:

a) Far paura alle masse, così che credano la via più semplice sia presentarsi alla polizia.

b) che gente in preda al panico inizi a chiamare amici, inviare e-mail, sms o whatsapp.

Ciò mostra come funziona il sistema. Ciò siginifica che questo è esattamente ciò che non si deve fare. Se i poliziotti potessero montare un solo caso, non avrebbero avviato questo tipo di caccia all'uomo. Vi avrebbero già sfondato la porta di casa. I poliziotti non hanno nulla. Ecco perché agiscono così. Ciò che vogliono è soprattutto che le persone si presentino e poi che inizino a parlare. E allora non varrà la famosa frase dei telefilm poliziechi americani "tutto ciò che dirai potrà essere usato contro di te", ma "tutto ciò che dirai sarà usato contro di te e contro i tuoi compagni!". Chiunque creda di parlare solo per sé, non denuncerà solo se stesso, ma tutti gli altri. Tutti quelli che sono stati portati in tribunale per le lotte contro il G20 non sono sotto processo per la loro individualità. Sono processati perché si sono opposti a questo Stato. E saranno trattati di conseguenza.

La cosa più importante, ripetiamo, è che tutti mantengano la calma. In più, naturalmente, ogni rivoluzionario deve sempre applicare misure generali. Vale a dire non permettere che nulla, che possa essere collegato a una lotta rivoluzionaria, che si tratti di note, materiali, ecc., cada mani del nemico di classe. Buoni consigli si trovano anche online. Raccomandiamo di leggere alcuni testi.

Infine, riteniamo sia importante sottolineare che questa grande caccia all'uomo lanciata dallo stato imperialista tedesco è soprattutto una cosa: una prova di debolezza. Dell'umiliante sconfitta subita nel luglio 2017. Pensano di poter dare la ciaccia ai ribelli. Pensano di potersi vendicare. Ma noi abbiamo un'idea diversa. E sappiamo che, alla fine, vinceremo noi. Per concludere, vogliamo esprimere il nostro stato d'animo di oggi con un pezzo in una linuga che molti comprenderanno.