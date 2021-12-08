Thessaloniki: Taking responsibility for an attack on a bank by Metropolitan Catastrophes Group

December 2008 became the vehicle of an uprising that gave hope to those oppressed and excluded by the State and capital. Overnight, after years of social “stability”, the proletarian riots of December reopened the stakes of social resistance and revolution in post-communist Greece. The 2008 uprising, the occupations, the clashes, but above all the realization that we have nothing to lose and the perception that the enemy is not invulnerable, left an important legacy for the resistances in the decade of repression, poverty and exploitation that followed.

Today, 13 years later, in times of crisis, the State is stepping up its attack on those from below. Having abandoned the public health system in the midst of a pandemic, it has chosen the path of repression. It beats up students, abolishes university asylum, targets squats, bans demonstrations, unleashes a wave of persecution against anarchists and militants without evidence with the sole aim of cutting off any prospect of uprisings in the here and now.

As part of this strategy, for the past year the fighter P. Georgiadis has been held hostage by the State. The cops, the media and the judicial authorities have, from the very first moment, tried to create a suitable climate in order to keep the comrade locked up and cut off from the social struggles as much as possible. They upgraded the charges, and repeatedly tried to link his case unsuccessfully with the action of the OLA (Popular Fighters Groups). On 6/12 he goes on trial facing aggravated felony charges of possession of explosives.

We take responsibility for the attack on the Eurobank bank in the centre of Thessaloniki on Friday night 3/12, because solidarity means attacking the State and capital. We are making it clear that we will not leave anyone alone in their hands, and we will continue to be on their side in the same terms of struggle and diversified action.

FREEDOM TO THE FIGHTER POLYKARPOS GEORGIADIS

SOLIDARITY TO THE 2 PERSECUTED COMRADES

BOURLOTO* AND FIRE IN ALL THE CELLS

6 DECEMBER ALL IN THE STREETS

Μητροπολιτική Ομάδα Καταστροφών

[Metropolitan Catastrophes Group]

* DN Note: Greek Slang, for an explosive using black powder.

