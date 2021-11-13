In Gedenken an Giórgos Zantiótis

Die in der Öffentlichkeit vorgestellte Version ist nicht konsistent und widersprüchlich. Nirgends wird deutlich, warum Giorgios festgenommen wurde. Mal soll ein Streit vor einem Club, mal ein Streit zwischen Giogios und seiner Schwester der Grund für den Polizeieinsatz gewesen sein. Doch die Schwester hat bisher von keinem Streit mit ihrem Bruder gesprochen. Im Gegenteil, in dem im Netz für alle zugänglichen Video fleht sie die Beamten Giorgios nicht weh zu tun.

Gestern, am 11.11.2021, hat die Sprecherin der Staatsanwaltschaft Wuppertal im Landtag den Tod von Giorgios Zantiotis in Zusammenghang mit Alkohol und Drogen gesetzt. Der Alkoholgehalt seines Blutes wurde gleichzeitig mit 0,01 Promille angegeben. Beweise für Drogen wurden nicht vorgelegt. Warum musste also Giorgios Zantiotis sterben? Warum wird im Nachhinein der junge Giorgios Zantiotis und sein Tod ohne Fakten in den Dreck gezogen?

Warum werden ohne Beweise Behauptungen aufgestellt und die Persönlichkeit von Giorgios Zantiotis mit Drogen und Alkohol in Verbindung gebracht obwohl Oberstaatsanwalt Baumert vermeintlich wegen den Persönlichkeitsrechten von Giorgios Zantiotis den Tod erst Tage später veröffentlichte? Wollte er vielleicht eher die beteiligten Beamten schützen, die am Einsatz beteiligt waren?

Wir haben bisher in vielen Fällen die Wahrheit ermittelt, auch hier werden wir solange bohren und Fragen stellen, bis wir und alle wissen, warum Giorgios Zantiotis von uns gehen musste. Im Falle von Oury Jalloh, Dominique Kouamadio, Adel B, Mohammad Selah, Ameer Agheeb, ... haben wir die Wahrheit transaprent der Öffentlichkeit präsentiert. Auch hier versuchen wir, die Fakten zu ermitteln.

Wir stehen zu unserem Versprechen vom letzten Sonntag gegenüber der Familie von Giorgios Zantiotis und werden auf diesem schwierigen Wege sie, die Schwester und seine Mutter, begleiten. Bis sie die Wahrheit erfahren und verstehen, warum sie den freundlichen Giorgios, wie seine Schwester ihn beschreibt, nicht mehr in ihre Arme ziehen können.

Am Samstag sind wir mit interessierten Wuppertalerinnen und Wuppertaler, mit Initiativen zusammen auf den Straßen Elberfelds um unseren Fragen Nachdruck zu verleihen und unsere Solidarität mit der Familie zu untermauern.

In remembrance of Georgios Zantiotis - Demonstration in Wuppertal



Why was Giorgos Zantiotis arrested by the police?

Why did he have to die?

Demonstration on Saturday, 13.11.2021 in Wuppertal Elberfeld

Start 6 p.m. in front of the City Arkaden (Alte Freiheit)

In the early morning of November 1, 2021, Giorios Zantiotis died in a cell in the district court of Wuppertal. Only a few days later the public prosecutor's office in Wuppertal published his death. The explanations and accounts are incomplete and we have been wondering since then why Giorgios Zantiotis had to die.

The version presented to the public is inconsistent and contradictory. Nowhere is it clear why Giorgios was arrested. Sometimes a quarrel outside a club, sometimes an argument between Giogios and his sister is said to have been the reason for the police intervention. But the sister has so far not spoken of any quarrel with her brother. On the contrary, in the video available on the net for all to see, she pleads with the officers not to hurt Giorgios.

Yesterday, 11.11.2021, the spokeswoman of the Wuppertal prosecutor's office in the state parliament put the death of Giorgios Zantiotis in connection with alcohol and drugs. The alcohol content of his blood was stated at the same time as 0.01 per mille. Evidence of drugs was not presented. So why did Giorgios Zantiotis have to die? Why, in hindsight, is young Giorgios Zantiotis and his death being dragged through the mud without facts?

Why are allegations made without evidence and the personality of Giorgios Zantiotis associated with drugs and alcohol although Chief Public Prosecutor Baumert supposedly because of the personality rights of Giorgios Zantiotis published the death only days later? Did he perhaps rather want to protect the officers involved in the operation?

We have investigated the truth in many cases so far, also here we will drill and ask questions until we and all know why Giorgios Zantiotis had to go from us. In the case of Oury Jalloh, Dominique Kouamadio, Adel B, Mohammad Selah, Ameer Agheeb, ... we have presented the truth transaprent to the public. Again, we are trying to establish the facts.

We stand by our promise of last Sunday to the family of Giorgios Zantiotis and will accompany them, the sister and his mother on this difficult path. Until they learn the truth and understand why they can no longer hold the kind Giorgios, as his sister describes him, in their arms.

On Saturday we will be together with interested Wuppertal people, with initiatives on the streets of Elberfeld to emphasize our questions and to underline our solidarity with the family.