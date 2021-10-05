From Ljubljana to Berlin - Greets 4 KØPIPLATZ !

Hello dear people from Berlin.

Friends have informed us that KØPIPLATZ will be attacked by the cops on 15 October.

Here in Ljubljana we also know the ugly face of gentrification. At the moment, the ruin of the ROG in the city centre gapes like a deep wound in the heart of Ljubljana. But we need such places where we can meet, be creative, celebrate and organise.

We feel and fight with you.

Solidarity greetings to KØPI and KØPIPLATZ from METELKOVA (Ljubljana)

http://metelkova.goucher.edu/

Hallo liebe Leute aus Berlin.

Freund*innen haben uns bescheid gegeben dass der KØPIPLATZ am 15.10. von den Bullen angegriffen werden soll.

Auch hier in Ljubljana kennen wir die hässliche Fratze der Gentrifizierung. Zur Zeit klafft die Ruine der ROG in der Innenstadt wie eine tiefe Wunde im Herzen Ljubljanas. Doch wir brauchen solche Orte, wo wir uns treffen können, kreativ seien können, feiern können und uns organisieren können.

Wir fühlen und kämpfen mit euch.

Solidarische Grüße an die KØPI und den KØPIPLATZ von der METELKOVA (Ljubljana)

