Da Bologna A Berlino - Defend KOPI

Liebe Genoss*innen,

2 Freunde aus Berlin haben uns die Nachricht überbracht, dass der KOPI Wagenplatz am 15.10. geräumt werden soll. Daraufhin haben wir dieses Solifoto gemacht.

Hier in Bologna sind uns Räumungen nicht Fremd. Der Verlust vom XM24 schmerzt uns noch immer und die Wut sitzt tief.

Wisst, dass ihr nicht alleine seid und dass wir gemeinsam kämpfen.

Von Bologna nach Berlin wir sind alle antifaschist*innen!

Solidarische Grüße aus LÀ BAS (Bologna)

https://labasbo.org/

******************************************************************

Dear comrades,

Two friends from Berlin brought us the news that the KOPI car park is to be evicted on 15 October. So we took this solo photo.

Here in Bologna we are no strangers to evictions. The loss of the XM24 still hurts us and the anger runs deep.

Know that you are not alone and that we are fighting together.

From Bologna to Berlin we are all antifascists!

Solidarity greetings from LÀ BAS (Bologna)

https://labasbo.org/