Da Genova a Berlino - Defend KOPI

Dear squatters of the Kopiwagenplatz.

We have received the news of the imminent eviction attempt. This makes us sad and angry. We would like to send you our warmest greetings and solidarity. Here at the Social Centre we know only too well what it is like to lose free space. We were also evicted, but we were able to occupy a new place and continue our projects. We hope that you too can stay and if not, that there will be 1, 2, many new occupations.

Fire and flame for every state!

Solidarity from Buridda (Genoa)

https://buridda.org/

------------------------------

Liebe Besetzer*innen des Kopiwagenplatzes.

Uns hat die Nachricht des bevorstehenden Räumungsversuch erreicht. Das macht uns betroffen und wütend. Hiermit wollen wir euch wärmste Grüße und solidarität senden. Hier im Sozialen Zentrum wissen wir nur zu gut wie es ist Freiräume zu verlieren. Auch wir wurden geräumt, konnten jedoch einen neuen Ort Besetzen und unsere Projekte weiterführen. Auch euch wünschen wir dass ihr bleiben könnt und wenn nicht, dass es 1, 2, viele Neubesetzungen geben wird.

Feuer und Flamme für jeden Staat!

Solidarität aus Buridda (Genua)

https://buridda.org/