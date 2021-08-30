Solidarität mit den Angeklagten Menschen, die bei der Räumung der Liebig34 festgenommen wurden

Weil wir, als FLINTA-Nachbar*innen aber auch als widerständige Menschen, die Bedeutung der Liebig34 für den Nordkiez, für feministische und queere Kämpfe, für die emanzipatorische Bewegung erkennen, standen wir der Liebig34 vor ihrer Räumung zur Seite.

Wir stehen ihr auch in den Momenten der Repression zur Seite. Denn wir sind nicht nur Nachbar*innen, sondern auch Gefährt*innen und Freund*innen und niemand sollte in den Händen des Staates zurückgelassen werden. Drei der fünfzig Menschen, die gewaltsam aus der Liebig34 geräumt wurden, werden jetzt vor Gericht gezerrt. Der erste Prozess findet am 02.09 um 12Uhr und am 16.09 um 09Uhr vor dem Gericht in Moabit in der Turmstraße 91 statt.

Unser Platz ist an ihrer Seite, unsere Solidarität gegen ihre Repression!

Deswegen rufen wir alle dazu auf, zum Prozess zu kommen, den*die Gefährt*in zu unterstützen und klar zu machen, dass wir gegen jegliche Repression zusammenstehen.

Ihre Repression wird uns nicht aufhalten!

FLINTA aus Rigaer94

/english/

In October 2020 the anarcho-queer-feminist houseproject Liebig3 was evicted. Liebig30, through 30 years of life worked on creating not only an island of freedom but also an island of liberation, not only a safe space for flinta people but also a place where these people fought back against patriarchy, gentrification and oppression. And after their eviction our neighborhood is not the same.

As flinta neighbors but also as resisting people we were standing next to Liebig34 before the eviction, recognizing the importance of this project for Nordkiez, for feminist and queer struggles, for the emancipatory movement. And we ‘ll also stand next to them during the moments of repression. Showing that we are not only neighbors, but also comrades and friends, showing that no one should left alone in the hands of the state. Three of the fifty people who violently were removed from Liebig34 during the eviction have to go to court. The first trial will take place on the 2nd of September at 12.00, the second on the 16th of September at 9.00 at Turmstraße 91. Our place is next to them, showing solidarity against their repression!

That’s why we call everyone to join the trial, supporting the comrades and showing that repression will not divide us!

Their repression will not stop us!

FLINTA from Rigae94