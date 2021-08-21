Call to support the protests against eviction of Kisch & Co // Aufruf zur Unterstützung der Proteste gegen die Räumung von Kisch & Co

The eviction of the local Kreuzberg bookstore Kisch & Co. has been scheduled for Tuesday, the 24th of August. The new owners of the building, a company registered in Luxemburg called Victoria Immo Properties V S.a r.l., bought the building for over €30 million, and through their legal representatives Marxer & Partner, informed the bookstore that they will not renew their contract. From what was learned by other tenants of the building, the company asks for new rents around €38 per sqm.

As it was pointed out by the operator of the bookstore, a more serious problem than the the eviction of the shop is a possible upcoming displacement of the tenants of the building, as the company will want its investment to give back as much as possible.

This process that tends to become typical in our city. A building is being sold to some tax-heaven based company, owned by some multi-millionaires that very often want to remain unnamed, and some fancy lawyer firm takes up the task to use the berlin legal system to kick tenants, shops and whoever else out in order to offer the same space for a sky-rocketed rent to some new rich tenants and fancy co-working and start-up companies.

What is more infuriating in the case of Kisch & Co. is that the only offer that the bookstore got, in its fight to stay, was a short extension of the contract, and in exchange there was a demand to speak positively about the company in public and to Berlin journalists and politicians. The arrogance in this case is amazing, as the company and its lawyers thought that they could buy not only the building, but also the opinion of the people they are evicting! It is not enough that with their millions, they can buy any property they like, supported by berlin politicians, the legal-framework, and the mainstream media that is supporting and presenting the sell-out of the city as progress, they also need to buy out the consciousness of the people affected by all this.

This also shows that they know what they are doing, and they know they are hated about it. And this offer also shows they are afraid of this. The city and its people are fed-up from the exploding rents, the ongoing evictions, the displacement of people from their ares, the destruction of the neighborhood communities. And hate is growing bigger and bigger against the multi-millionaire owners and their tax-evading post-box companies, the politicians that keep on making empty promises about fixing the situation if we make a bit more patience, probably until there is nobody in the city left to protest and resist gentrification, displacement and evictions.

Kisch & Co. is a space that is facing a problem very known to us. A space that is anchored in Kreuzberg, one of the most attacked neighborhoods by gentrification the last years. A space that did not just capitulate against the rich and their plans for the city. For this we will join and call for the announced protest outside the bookstore the morning of the eviction.

Tuesday 24.8 – Kundgebung – from 7 am – Oranienstraße 25

Solidarity is our weapon – Against the city of the rich

Interkiezionale

Die Räumung der Kreuzberger Buchhandlung Kisch & Co. ist für Dienstag, den 24. August, angesetzt worden. Die neuen Eigentümer des Gebäudes, ein in Luxemburg eingetragenes Unternehmen namens Victoria Immo Properties V S.a r.l., hat das Gebäude für über 30 Millionen Euro gekauft und der Buchhandlung über ihre Rechtsvertreter Marxer & Partner mitgeteilt, dass sie ihren Vertrag nicht verlängern werden. Wie von anderen Mieter*innen des Gebäudes zu erfahren war, verlangt das Unternehmen einen neuen Mietpreis von etwa 38 Euro pro Quadratmeter.

Der Betreiber der Buchhandlung wies darauf hin, dass ein schwerwiegenderes Problem als die Räumung des Ladens die möglicherweise bevorstehende Verdrängung der Mieter*innen des Gebäudes ist, da das Unternehmen so weit wie möglich profitieren möchte.

Das ist ein Prozess, der in unserer Stadt typisch geworden ist. Ein Gebäude wird an ein Unternehmen mit Sitz im Steuerparadies verkauft, das einigen Multimillionären gehört, die oft ungenannt bleiben wollen, und irgendeine schicke Anwaltskanzlei macht es sich zur Aufgabe, das Berliner Rechtssystem zu nutzen, um Mieter*innen, Läden und wen auch immer aus dem Gebäude zu vertreiben, um denselben Raum für eine überhöhte Miete einigen neuen reichen Mieter*innen und schicken Co-Working- und Start-up-Unternehmen anzubieten.

Was im Fall von Kisch & Co. noch ärgerlicher ist, ist die Tatsache, dass das einzige Angebot, das die Buchhandlung in ihrem Kampf um den Verbleib erhielt, eine kurze Vertragsverlängerung war, und im Gegenzug wurde verlangt, in der Öffentlichkeit und gegenüber Berliner Journalist*innen und Politiker*innen positiv über das Unternehmen zu sprechen. Die Arroganz in diesem Fall ist erstaunlich, denn das Unternehmen und seine Anwälte dachten, sie könnten nicht nur das Gebäude, sondern auch die Meinung der Menschen, die sie vertreiben, kaufen! Es reicht nicht aus, dass sie mit ihren Millionen jede Immobilie kaufen können, die sie wollen, unterstützt von Berliner Politikern, dem rechtlichen Rahmen und den Mainstream-Medien, die den Ausverkauf der Stadt unterstützen und als Fortschritt darstellen, sie müssen auch das Bewusstsein der Menschen, die von all dem betroffen sind, aufkaufen.

Das zeigt auch, dass sie wissen, was sie tun, und sie wissen, dass sie dafür gehasst werden. Und dieses Angebot zeigt auch, dass sie Angst davor haben. Wir haben die Nase voll von den explodierenden Mieten, den anhaltenden Zwangsräumungen, der Vertreibung von Menschen aus ihren Vierteln, der Zerstörung der Nachbarschaftsgemeinschaften. Und der Hass auf die millionenschweren Eigentümer und ihre steuerhinterziehenden Briefkastenfirmen, auf die Politiker*innen, die immer wieder leere Versprechungen machen, die Situation verbessern zu wollen, wenn wir nur etwas mehr Geduld aufbringen, wird immer größer. Wahrscheinlich so lange, bis es in der Stadt niemanden mehr gibt, der protestiert und sich gegen Gentrifizierung, Verdrängung und Vertreibung wehrt.

Kisch & Co. ist ein Raum, der mit einem uns sehr bekannten Problem konfrontiert ist. Ein Raum, der in Kreuzberg verankert ist, einem der am meisten von der Gentrifizierung angegriffenen Stadtteile der letzten Jahre. Ein Ort, der nicht einfach vor den Reichen und ihren Plänen für die Stadt kapituliert hat. Wir werden uns ihnen anschließen und rufen zu dem angekündigten Protest vor dem Buchladen am Morgen der Räumung auf.

Dienstag 24.8 - Kundgebung - ab 7 Uhr - Oranienstraße 25

Solidarität ist unsere Waffe - Gegen die Stadt der Reichen

Interkiezionale