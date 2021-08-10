Anarchistischer Gefaehrte D. Chatzivasiliadis festgenommen

D.H. wurde dieses Jahr in Abwesenheit von einem griechischen Gericht wegen der Mitgliedschaft in der bewaffneten Organisation Revolutionaere Selbstverteidigung und fuer verschiedene Straftaten verurteilt. Die Aktion, die zu einer repressiven Welle und letztendlich dem Verfahren gegen die Organisation fuehrte, war die Enteignung eines staatlichen Casinos 2019, fuer die D.H. die Verantwortung uebernommen hat. Ebenso hatte er die Verantwortung fuer seine Verletzung waehrend der Aktion durch die unsichere Handhabung der eingesetzten Waffe uebernommen, sowie fuer eine Reihe von weiteren Fehlern, die letztendlich zu einem repressiven Schlag der griechischen Polizei fuehrten. (https://de.indymedia.org/comment/217003)

Den Dienstag nach seiner Festnahme musste D.H. in der zentralen Polizeistation in Thessaloniki (Astinomiko Megaro) verbringen, um am Mittwoch um 10 Uhr morgens zum Verhoer ins Gericht transportiert zu werden. Aussagen von D.H.s Anwalt zufolge, ist der Gefaehrte unverletzt. Einige solidarische Menschen kuemmern sich momentan darum, dass ihn die noetigsten Dinge erreichen. Unter dem Vorwand von Hygienemassnahmen wird dem Gefangenen in den naechsten zwei Wochen kein Besuch gestattet. Es muss davon ausgegangen werden, dass er nach zwei Wochen nach Athen ueberstellt wird, wo ihn der Staat fuer mindestens die naechsten 16 Jahre im Gefaengnis halten will.

Die Versammlung in Solidaritaet mit D.H. ruft fuer Mittwoch, den 11. August um 10 Uhr morgens zu einer Kundgebung der Solidaritaet vor dem Gericht von Thessaloniki auf.

_________________________________________________________________

Anarchist comrade D. Chatzivasiliadis arrested

On Monday, 9 August, the anarchist fighter D.Chatzivasiliadis got arrested in Thessaloniki after a bankrobbery in the district of Retziki. In the bankrobbery alledgedly one person with a kalashnikov could get away on a motorbike with around 8.500 Euro.

According to media, D.H. was stopped in a car by a motorbike patrol shortly after and not far from the scene. On the street he refused to give his ID and was then brought to a police station where he gave his full name.

D.H. was sentenced this year in absentia by a greek court for the membership in the armed organisation Revolutionary Selfdefense and for commiting different crimes. The action which led to a big wave of repression and finally the trial against the organisation was the apropriation of a state casino store in 2019, for which D.H. took responsibility. He also took the responsibility for the injury he received during the action by the unsafe handling of the gun that was used, as well as a row of mistakes that finally led to a repressive crackdown by the hellenic police. (https://anarchistsworldwide.noblogs.org/post/2020/07/03/greece-debriefin...

)

After his arrest, D. H. was transferred at the central police station of Thessaloniki (Astinomiko Megaro) in order to be transferred to the interrogation at the court of Thessaloniki on Wednesday 11 August at 10 pm. According to D. H.s lawyer, the comrade is not injured. There are some individuals in solidarity who try to provide the things he is in need at the moment. Under the pretext of hygien measures, the prisoner will not be allowed to receive visits from outside in the next two weeks. It is to be expected, that after two weeks, he will be transferred to Athens where the state wants to keep him for at least 16 years in prison.

The Solidarity Assembly with D. H. calls for Wednesday, 11 August at 10 pm for a solidarity gathering in front of the court of Thessaloniki.