Shitbarricade No. 5 (dts./engl.)
Dies ist nun bereits die 5. Ausgabe. Also, wenn du noch nach einem Grund zum Feiern suchst, hier ist er.
Yeah! Und das direkt mit so einer megafetten Ausgabe. Life und direkt hälst du ein buntes, kreatives und
sehr (selbst)kritsches zine in den Händen, das dieses Mal auch Plattform von sehr brisantem Material ist.
That is the 5th issue, right here. If you are looking for a reason to celebrate that‘s it. Hell yeah! This is an
extremely thicc shitbarricade. In your hands you are holding a precious piece of art and it contains
explosive material.
Das .pdf zum selber ausdrucken findest du hier/ the .pdf to print it yourself:
https://shitbarricade.files.wordpress.com/2021/02/shitbarricadenr5.pdf
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tinte, Gras und Tränen pflastern den Weg auf dem diese Ausgabe entstanden ist. Die letzte Ausgabe der
shitbarricade ist nun mehr als 2 Jahre her. Aber jetzt sind wir wieder, wieder da! Ja echt sorry, dass es so
lange gedauert hat, aber die shitbarricade ist immer von Menschen abhängig, die Bock drauf haben.
Vielleicht hast du ja Lust die nächste shitbarricade anzuleiern oder dabei mitzuwirken. Damit würdest du
allen das zur Gewohnheit gewordene lange Warten verkürzen. Ideen wie du das machen kannst findest du
im Artikel How to shitbarricade.
Die Beiträge beschäftigen sich unter anderem mit besetzungsinterner Kritik und aktuellen Ereignissen um
die Besetzung herum (Naziangriffe, aktuelles aus Morchenich). Sie gehen über die festgelegten Grenzen
des sogenannten Deutschlands hinaus (neues über die Situation in Athen und ein sinnloses Projekt im
Baskenland, Gefangenenbriefe und aufstände) und beschäftigen sich mit den CoronaEinschränkungen.
Auch mit dabei sind einige der bereits bekannten Kategorien und diverse Aufrufe. Erstmals wurde dieses
zine selbst gedruckt. Also noch mehr DIY als sonst. Ist auch echt günstiger und macht unabhängig von
Druckereien oder Copyshops.
Bleibt noch zu sagen, dass die shitbarricade kein offizielles Spachorgan von der Hambacherforst
Besetzung ist, sondern eine Sammlung von verschiedenen Stimmen, die sich melden. Viel Spaß beim
Lesen und vergesst nicht Briefe an Gefangene zu schreiben!
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The road to this edition was paved with ink, weed and tears. Now it is more than 2 years since the last
edition has been published. Now we are here and we are back again! Yeah, really sorry that it has taken so
long, but the shitbarricade depends on people who are motivated to do it. Maybe you are into initiating
the next edition or contributing to it. In case you are up to that, it would reduce the waiting time for the
next edition (as we are very much into procrastinating). Further ideas on this topic you can fiind in the
article „How to shitbarricade“.
the occupation (naziattacks, news from morchenich). These notes go beyond constructed borders of so
called „Germany“ (news about the situation in Athen and a sensless project in Basque Country, prison
letters and riots) and address the coronarestrictions, too. In addition you
ll also get some of the
popular categories and several calls for support. For the first time this zine was printed by ourselves. This means more DIY than before. Extreme DIY. For real, it‘s a lot cheaper and therefore we are independant from publishing houses and copy shops. Last but not least it is needed to say, that the shitbarricade is not an official voice of the Hambacher Forest occupation, but a collection of different peoples opinions, who raise their voices. Have fun reading it and don't forget to write letters to prisoners!