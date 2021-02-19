[B] Flyering in Schöneberg - Potse bleibt!

We consider these actions of counter-information and propaganda inherent part of the broader struggle against the evictions, together with demonstrations, manifestation, open plenums or other actions.

In the same way that we defend projects which are self-organized and self-directed, we believe that we also can communicate, propagate and state our positions and ideas in an unmediated, direct way.

As we are entering a period that more projects are in imminent threat eviction, we need to take the streets to flyer, demonstrate and resist the state-planed evictions.

Stay tuned!

Syndikat, Liebig34 lebt!

Defend Potse, Meuterei, Køpiplatz, Rigaer94!

One struggle, one fight!